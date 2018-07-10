Sable Resources Receives Final Phase 2 Surface Results from the Don Julio Project

TORONTO, July 10, 2018 /CNW/ - Sable Resources Ltd. ("Sable" the "Company") (TSXV: SAE) is pleased to announce the receipt of the last pending geochemical assay results from the Phase 2 Drill Target Definition Program at the Don Julio Project. Additional results were also received from initial Phase 1 reconnaissance in target areas located within the 35,000 hectare San Juan Regional Exploration Program in San Juan Province, Argentina.

Table 1 shows the distribution of the rock chip samples taken in the Don Julio project during Phase 2 and from reconnaissance work in other target zones located outside the Don Julio project area. In addition, 15 samples were taken for U-Pb, K-Ar radiometric age dating and whole rock geochemistry to constrain the age of mineralizing events. Forty five percent of gold assays correspond to Heaven Hill and another 35% are from other areas within the Don Julio cluster of anomalies. The remaining samples are from regional targets located outside the Don Julio cluster.

Samples Distribution Target Area Location 221 45% Heaven Hill Don Julio 101 20% Esperanza Don Julio 45 9% Lodo San Juan Regional 42 8% Morro Don Julio 34 7% Ugold Don Julio 12 2% San Gabriel San Juan Regional 10 2% Amarillo Don Julio 30 6% QAQC

Total=495

Table 1. Distribution of collected rock sample by target area (Sable samples).

Samples were collected this year, accompanying detailed geological mapping over an area of 5 by 5 kilometers characterized by fragmental volcanic rocks, hydrothermal breccias and domes affected by high-sulphidation epithermal alteration related to a volcanic caldera. The purpose of the sampling is to test gold anomalism of alteration at surface and define drill targets interpreted to be 200-400m below the surface alteration.

This press release relates to the results from a new batch of geochemical analysis from 149 surface rock-chip samples. 59 of these new results are from the Heaven Hill target, 27 are from a new target zone within the Don Julio Cluster call Ugold where initial Phase 1 work was conducted. The remaining samples are from regional anomalies with 41 samples from the Lodo Prospect, and 12 samples from the Silver Valley target zone.

59 sample results were received for the Heaven Hill area. 38 returned values over 50ppb Au and 24 samples showed values greater than 0.1g/t Au with important values of Mercury up to 71.6 g/t, similar to results for the area. 27 samples were taken from the new target area Ugold from several silica ledge structures. Only 2 samples returned with values of more than 0.1g/t Au. The target is considered low priority at this point.

Key Gold and Other Key Elements Values Highlights from the Don Julio reported for the last samples received (all in vuggy silica and breccia dikes structures)

Sample Target Zone Sample Type Au (ppm) As (ppm) Cu (ppm) Hg (ppm) E00140 Esperanza 1m Channel 4.42 76 519 1.42 E00178 Esperanza 1m Channel 3.77 5400 4030 71.6 E00201 Heaven Hill 1m Channel 3.47 8730 25800 3.96 E00144 Esperanza Grab 2.42 3200 4360 1.1 E00137 Esperanza 1m Channel 0.473 153 97 0.083 E00149 Morro 1m Channel 0.459 152 48 0.61 E00139 Esperanza 1m Channel 0.315 691 351 0.042 E00150 Morro sur 1m Channel 0.307 79 19 0.064 E00179 Esperanza 1m Channel 0.221 54 151 0.199 E00404 Esperanza 1m Channel 0.192 601 43 1.83 E00141 Esperanza 1m Channel 0.171 43 136 0.088 E00186 Esperanza 1m Channel 0.151 34 15 0.045 E00147 Heaven Hill 5m Channel 0.134 45 40 0.023 E00135 Heaven Hill 1m Channel 0.127 40 13 0.057

Regional Sampling

Reviewed during the last 2 days of the field season, Silver Valley is a possible Intermediate Sulphidation target located adjacent to the Don Julio cluster of anomalies. The area is characterized by an intense silica-illite alteration in an area where historical samples with more than 500 g/t sliver are reported. Two of the 12 samples collected also report gold anomalies of 0.1g/t Au, associated with anomalous silver and mercury. This area needs further Phase 1 work to identify and review historical samples containing more than 500g/t Ag.

The Lodo Prospect represents a kilometric clay-silica alteration zone co-incident with a northwest trending regional fault. Two sectors; Lodo North and Lodo South were sampled in this preliminary program. Twenty-five samples were collected at Lodo North over 2.8 kilometers by 100m wide area with 2 samples reporting gold anomalies of 0.3g/t and 0.15 g/t, and up to 12g/t Ag in silica-kaolin alteration. Pathfinder geochemistry indicates a high erosional level with Mercury values ranging from 0.1 to >3 ppm and arsenic values from 100 of up to >500ppm. More work is required at Lodo to define drill targets at depth.

Quality Assurance – Quality Control

All samples were collected by Company representatives under the supervision of the Qualified Person and transported directly by the company to the lab. Sample preparation was carried out by ALS Argentina at their laboratory at Mendoza, Mendoza Province, Argentina. Gold, multi-element and Mercury analysis conducted in their laboratories in Lima, Peru. Sample preparation was by drying in an oven at a maximum temperature of 60°C, fine crushing of the sample to at least 70% passing less than 2 mm, sample splitting using a riffle splitter, and pulverizing a 250 gram split to at least 85% passing 75 microns (code PREP-31).

Gold was analyzed by fire assay of a 50 gram sample split with detection by atomic absorption spectrophotometer (AAS) (code Au-AA24). Multi-elements were analyzed by a four acid near total digestion of a 1-gram sub-sample with detection by inductively coupled plasma atomic emission spectrometer (ICP-AES) for 33 elements (Ag, Al, As, Ba, Be, Bi, Ca, Cd, Co, Cr, Cu, Fe, Ga, K, La, Mg, Mn, Mo, Na, Ni, P, Pb, S, Sb, Sc, Sr, Th, Ti, Tl, U, V, W, Zn) (code ME-ICP61). This digestion method dissolves most minerals but not all elements are quantitatively extracted in some sample matrices. Mercury was analyzed by aqua regia digestion, cold vapor extraction, inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometer (ICP-MS) with a lower limit of detection of 0.005 ppm (code Hg-MS42).

Luis Arteaga (B. Sc) P. Geo. Exploration Manager for Sable Resources and the Company's Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101 has reviewed and approved the technical information in this news release.

ABOUT SABLE RESOURCES LTD.:

Sable is a well-funded junior grassroots explorer focused on the discovery of new precious metal projects through systematic exploration in endowed terranes located in favorable, established mining jurisdictions. Sables' main focus is developing their large portfolio of new greenfield projects to resource stage utilizing their Upper Level Epithermal Strategy. Sable is actively exploring the San Juan Regional Program (48,000ha) incorporating the Don Julio Project in San Juan Province, Argentina, the Mexico Regional Program (1.5Mha), incorporating the Margarita, Vinata and El Escarpe drill ready projects and the BC Intrusion Related Program, Canada (13,600ha) incorporating the drill ready Tulox Project.

ABOUT THE DON JULIO PROJECT

The Don Julio Project is defined by an extensive 5km by 5km Miocene lithocap located in the Cordillera Frontal of Argentina. The lithocap affects a package of fragmental volcanic rocks intruded by dacitic domes and phreatic breccias associated with and affected by an advanced argillic mineralizing event. A large anomalous precious metal footprint is coincident with the lithocap and associated with the advanced argillic mineralizing event. Field evidence indicates that the erosion level is high with high probability of preservation of a mineralized system. Sable is working in a systematic way to model the hydrothermal up flow zones that will define drill targets at depth. Sable believes Don Julio represents the southern extension of the prolific El Indio-Pascua Belt.

