Aethon Minerals Announces Results of Annual and Special Meeting, Grant of Stock of Options and Welcomes New Director

TORONTO, July 10, 2018 /CNW/ - Aethon Minerals Corp. (TSX-V: AET), ("Aethon" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that at the annual and special meeting of the Company's shareholders held today (the "Meeting"), the shareholders elected Robert Davies, Jens Mayer, Sam Leung, Michael Atkinson and Flora Wood as directors of the Company to hold office until their successors are duly elected or appointed.

The Company is pleased to welcome Flora Wood as a director. Ms. Wood is Director, Investor Relations at Altius Minerals Corp. and has been active in mining industry for a number of years, holding various positions in the role of investor relations.

In addition, at the Meeting, Grant Thornton LLP was appointed as auditors until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until a successor is appointed, and the shareholders authorized the directors of the Company to fix the auditors' remuneration.

In accordance with the rules and policies of the TSX Venture Exchange, the Company's shareholders also adopted and ratified the amended "rolling" stock option plan of the Company, approved the continuance of the Company from British Columbia to the federal Canada Business Corporations Act and adopted new by-laws of the Company in connection with the continuance.

In addition, the Company wishes to announce the granting of incentive stock options to certain directors and officers to purchase up to 2,483,500 common shares under its stock option plan. The options were granted effective April 26, 2018 in connection with the Company's qualifying transaction and will expire on April 26, 2023 and vest over a three year period. The options are exercisable at a price of $0.51 per share.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

About Aethon Minerals

Aethon Minerals is a mineral exploration company focused on creating value in the base metal space with an emphasis on copper mineral assets in Chile. The Company has consolidated a very large prospective land position consisting of over 130,000 hectares along prolific mining belts located in the Maricunga and Antofagasta regions of northern Chile. The Company also has an option agreement to acquire a 100% interest in the highly prospective Llanos De Llahuin project situated in a region with excellent access and existing infrastructure. Aethon believes it is uniquely positioned for growth and is actively pursuing selective copper-focused growth opportunities. Aethon is based in Toronto, Canada, and is listed on the TSX-V under the symbol "AET".

SOURCE Aethon Minerals