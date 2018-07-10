Broadway Director Hanson Resigns

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 10, 2018 -- Broadway Gold Mining Ltd. (TSX-V:BRD) (OTCQB:BDWYF) (“Broadway” or the “Company”) announces that Mr. Steve Hanson has resigned his role as Chairman and Director of the Company and its subsidiaries effective July 8, 2018. Broadway’s Board of Directors would like to thank Mr. Hanson for his service to the Company and wish him every success in his future endeavors.



About Broadway Gold Mining Ltd.

Broadway Gold is focused on the exploration and development of the Broadway and Madison mines and the discovery of the porphyry source of their mineralization. The Company owns a 100% interest in a four-square-mile property, which is in the Butte-Anaconda region of Montana, a porphyry-based mining district. The Company is permitted for exploration and bulk sampling. Of two underground mines, one, the Madison, is Mine Safety and Health Administration (MSHA) compliant. While actively expanding known copper and gold zones open for development, the Company’s exploration program has identified significant anomalies along the two-mile contact zone, and across its extensive four-square-mile land package. The Company confirmed a Latite porphyry discovery in holes C17-24 and C17-C27 (see news release dated January 22, 2018) with intercepts to-date measuring up to 234 meters, open in all directions.

