Vangold Mining's President and CEO, Cameron King, is Interviewed by David Morgan, Publisher of the Morgan Report - Video Available on Investmentpitch.com

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 10, 2018) - Vangold Mining's (TSXV: VAN) (OTC Pink: VGLDF) (FSE: E35B) President and CEO, Cameron S. King, is interviewed by David Morgan, publisher of the Morgan Report.

InvestmentPitch Media has produced and is hosting the interview "video". If this link is not enabled, please visit www.InvestmentPitch.com and enter "Vangold" in the search box.





Cannot view this video? Visit:

http://www.investmentpitch.com/video/0_f6ntx60g/David-Morgan-interviews-Cameron-King-President-CEO-of-Vangold-Mining-Corp

Vangold is a development-stage silver and gold company with nine mining concessions in the Guanajuato, Mexico Mining District. Vangold is aggressively pursuing its production plans by bringing the historic El Pinguico mine back online.

Having an acquisition focus, targeting advanced mineral properties and the pursuit of near production opportunities will continue to fuel the company's growth.

For more information, please visit the company's website www.vangoldmining.com, contact Cameron S. King, President and CEO, at 778-945-2940 or cking@vangoldmining.com.

