Aberdeen International Inc. Acquires Securities in Q-Gold Resources Ltd.

GlobeNewswire



TORONTO, July 10, 2018 - Aberdeen International Inc. (“Aberdeen” or the “Company”) (TSX:AAB) has acquired 2,500,000 units of Q-Gold Resources Ltd. (“Q-Gold”) (TSX-V:QGR) in a non-brokered private placement financing of Q-Gold at a price of $0.10 per unit for a total subscription price of $250,000. Each unit is comprised of one Q-Gold common share and one Q-Gold common share purchase warrant.As a result of this transaction, Aberdeen owns 2,500,000 Q-Gold shares and 2,500,000 Q-Gold common share purchase warrants, which represents 12.9% of Q-Gold on an issued and outstanding basis or 25.8% on a partially diluted basis.Aberdeen completed this private placement for investment purposes and may buy or sell Q-Gold securities in the future. In connection with the Q-Gold financing, Aberdeen has given an undertaking not to exercise any warrants if such exercises would result in Aberdeen holding 20% or more of the outstanding common shares of Q-Gold.Q-Gold’s head office is at 700-401 West Georgia Street, Vancouver, BC, V6B 5A1Aberdeen International is a global resource investment company and merchant bank focused on small capitalization companies in the mining and metals sector.For additional information, including to obtain a copy of either of Aberdeen’s related early warning reports, please visit our website at www.aberdeeninternational.ca, follow us on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn or contact:Stan Bharti, Interim President and Chief Executive Officer65 Queen Street West, Suite 800Toronto, Canada M5H 2M5stan@forbesmanhattan.com+1 416-861-2267This press release contains "forward looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the future financial or operating performance of the Company, Aberdeen’s possible future trading and intentions, valuations of investments, proposed transactions and investments, investment philosophy and liabilities and commitments. Generally, forward looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to: financing not being available at desired prices; general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; and other general risks of the mining and investment industries. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE HAS NOT REVIEWED AND DOES NOT ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE