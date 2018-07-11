Trigon Receives Environmental Clearance Certificate to Commence Open Pit Mining and Underground Dewatering

TORONTO, July 10, 2018 -- Trigon Metals Inc. (TSX-V:TM) (“Trigon” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has received the environmental approvals required to commence with open pit mining and dewatering for underground exploration activities at the Company’s Kombat project located in northern Namibia (“Kombat”).



The Company has received notification from the Ministry of Environment and Tourism in Namibia that it has been awarded an Environmental Clearance Certificate for open pit mining operations proposed for the Kombat East and Central areas. The notification also includes clearance for dewatering for underground exploration activities, which the Company intends to undertake, initially at the Asis Far West shaft. The clearance is valid for a period of three years from July 2, 2018.

The environmental approvals are the last outstanding regulatory approval required for the proposed open pit mining operations, and the Company now intends to progress onsite preparations for refurbishment of the mill and concentrator and selection and appointment of the mining contractor.

Stephan Theron, President and CEO of Trigon, commented: “We are extremely pleased to have received this environmental approval, which brings us one step closer to achieving our short term strategy of open pit mining at Kombat, as well re-accessing the former underground operations areas which are the long-term future for mining at Kombat. We are excited to receive this key approval and look forward to commencing with restart activities on site.”

Trigon Metals Inc.

Trigon is a publicly traded Canadian exploration and development company with its core business focused on copper operations in Namibia, one of the world’s most prospective copper regions, where it has substantial assets in place. The Company continues to hold an 80% interest in five mining licenses in the Otavi Mountain lands, an area of Namibia widely recognized for its high-grade copper deposits. Within these licenses are three past producing mines including the Company’s flagship property, the Kombat Mine.

For further information, contact:

Stephan Theron

+1 (416) 861 5899

stheron@trigonmetals.com

Website: www.trigonmetals.com

Cautionary Notes

This news release may contain forward-looking statements. These statements include statements regarding environmental approvals, the Company’s strategies and the Company’s abilities to execute such strategies, the Company’s ability to restart the Kombat operations, the Company’s expectations for the Kombat operations, and the Company’s future plans and objectives. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially because of factors discussed in the management discussion and analysis section of our interim and most recent annual financial statements or other reports and filings with the TSX Venture Exchange and applicable Canadian securities regulations. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable laws.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.