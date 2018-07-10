Emgold Closes Second Tranche Of A Flow-Through Private Placement And Announces Change To Board Of Directors

Vancouver, British Columbia / July 10, 2018 - Emgold Mining Corp. (TSX-V: EMR) ("Emgold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has completed a second tranche of its non-brokered flow-through private placement (the "Flow-Through Financing") by the issuance of 2,886,931 flow- through units (each a "FT Unit") issued at a price of CDN$0.15 per FT Unit for gross proceeds of CDN$433,039.80. Together with the first tranche closed on June 27, 2018, the Company has raised aggregate proceeds of $602,289.75 to date as part of its Flow-Through Financing. Each FT Unit consists of one (1) common share issued as a flow-through share (a "FT Share") of the Company and one half (1/2) non-transferable share purchase warrant (a "FT Warrant"). Each full FT Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase, for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance, one additional common share (each a "Share") issued at a price of CDN$0.25 per Share. A Finder's Fee of 10% in cash, 5% in shares, and 5% in warrants is payable on a portion of the FT Units in association with the closing of this tranche of the Flow-Through Financing as well as a corporate finance fee of $15,500 payable on a portion of both tranches . The closing of the second tranche of the Flow-Through Financing is subject to TSX Venture Exchange acceptance.

As announced in its press release dated May 22, 2018 and updated by a press release on June 5, 2018, Emgold is also in the process of completing a CDN$1.5 million non-brokered non-flow-through private placement (the "Non Flow-Through Financing") with the Flow-Through Financing being up to an additional CDN$1.0 million. The Flow-Through Financing and the Non Flow-Through Financing are being collectively referred to as the "Financings". Further details on the Financings can be found by referring to those press releases.

Change to Board of Directors

Emgold further announces the resignation of Mr. William Witte from its Board of Directors. Mr. Witte is a past-President and CEO of the Company and has been a Director since 1999. The Board wishes to thank Mr. Witte deeply for his many years of dedication and service to the Company.

Emgold is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Robert Rosner to its Board of Directors to fill the vacancy created by Mr. William Witte's resignation. Mr. Rosner has significant experience as a mining industry entrepreneur and executive. He currently serves as Director, President and CEO of Lucky Minerals (TSX.V: LJ), Director and CFO of Chimata Gold Corp. (TSX.V: CAT), as well as holds Director and Executive positions on several Canadian and USA based public companies. Early in his career he initiated the formation of a number of junior exploration mining companies, including Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE: FSM) and Niogold Mining Corp. (TSX.V: NOX - subsequently acquired and wholly owned by Osisko Gold Royalties), and played instrumental roles in managing these, and other, resource ventures involved in early stage exploration, resource location, delineation, and development. He has successfully utilized his extensive experience in public and private company management for over 30 years.

Mr. Rosner has acted as an officer and director of both Canadian and U.S. listed companies, providing senior management of reporting compliance, oversight and fiduciary capacities, and directing corporate activities. He also has significant experience in Initial Public Offerings, Mergers & Acquisitions, and reverse takeovers.

About Emgold

Emgold is a junior gold exploration and mine development company with several exploration properties located in the western U.S. and Canada. These include the Buckskin Rawhide East, Buckskin Rawhide West, and Koegel Rawhide gold and silver properties in Nevada and the Stewart and Rozan poly-metalic properties located in British Columbia.

Alain Moreau, P.Geo., a qualified person under the NI 43-101 instrument has reviewed and approved the content of this press release.

