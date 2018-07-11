Sayona Mining Ltd (ASX:SYA) Drilling to Test Lithium Pegmatites at Mallina & Tabba Tabba

Brisbane, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Sayona Mining Ltd. (ASX:SYA) (OTCMKTS:DMNXF) ("Sayona" or the "Company") is pleased to report an exploration update at its 1,818km2 project area in the Pilgangoora district of Western Australia.Highlights- Permitting complete and government co-funding awarded for RC drilling the Mallina Area C prospect and other spodumene pegmatites- Geochemistry extends new Area C target to over 1,400m strike length coincident with high-grade spodumene rock samples from surface- Tabba Tabba project advanced to drill ready status with three pegmatite targets defined and drill approvals in placePermitting at Mallina is now complete and a 20 hole, 2,500m RC drilling programme is planned to commence in August. The programme is designed to test the 1,400m strike extent of the Area C prospect and other spodumene pegmatites, where rock chip sampling has returned spodumene mineralisation up to 4.6% Li2O.The Mallina project, located in the world-class Pilgangoora lithium district of Western Australia, now includes multiple areas of spodumene bearing pegmatites within a 20 km2 zone (see Figure 1 in link below). Government permitting and approvals have been granted and the project has been successfully awarded a co-funded Government grant. The incentive scheme grant, funded by the Government of Western Australia, allows a 50% rebate on direct drilling costs, up to a maximum of $150,000.Exploration within the Pilbara lithium project is focused on the Mallina, Tabba Tabba and Moolyella projects (see figure 2 in link below). Each of these areas has high prospectivity and hosts newly discovered fractionated LCT lithium prospective pegmatite systems.First pass drilling is also planned at Tabba Tabba, where statutory approval to test three pegmatite targets has been completed. Additional exploration over the project is being expedited following the discovery of spodumene pegmatite in adjacent tenure.Dan O'Neill, Managing Director, commented "The Company is encouraged by the strong lithium mineralisation at the Area C prospect and having been awarded a grant of drill co-funding, providing confirmation of the high caliber of the targets at Mallina.Western Australia is a world-class province for the discovery of spodumene pegmatites with excellent infrastructure and in close proximity to the Chinese converter markets. The drilling program is consistent with the Company's strategy to realise value from its large portfolio of lithium prospects in Western Australia".To view figures, please visit:http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/Z328WZNS





