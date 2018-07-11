Maxtech Engages Australian Banking Leader Peak Asset Management

Vancouver, British Columbia (FSCwire) - Maxtech Ventures Inc. (CSE: MVT) (Frankfurt: M1N) (OTC: MTEHF) (“Maxtech” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has engaged Australian-boutique Peak Asset Management (“Peak”) as its strategic advisor, to identify growth opportunities focusing on the technology-metals, of high-grade manganese and vanadium.

Peak is a boutique investment management firm with a strong focus on mining and resources, providing private and institutional investors with access to Australia’s most attractive corporate opportunities. Peak and its team have a long track record of backing corporate deals that have produced exceptional returns for themselves and investors alike. Their investment experience spans over 50 years, with prominent positions at firms such as Macquarie Bank, Bell Potter Securities and Goldman Sachs.

Maxtech appoints Peak as a strategic advisor for an initial term of 6 months. In return for the services to be provided, Peak will be entitled to 300,000 options to acquire shares in the Company at an exercise price of $0.30 and a further 300,000 options exercisable at $0.50 and an 8% capital raising fee on any capital raised.

“Niv Dagan, founder and director of Peak Asset Management, is an exceptional talent in the fast paced Australian finance market, his knowledge, experience and relationships will surely benefit Maxtech’s expansion and international presence. With Peak’s involvement, we will create a stronger team directly benefiting our current and future battery metal assets and in turn, our shareholders,” stated Peter Wilson, CEO of Maxtech Ventures.

Niv Dagan, founder of Peak remarked: “Peak is extremely excited to be working alongside Maxtech and its team, driving additional value for the company. We are impressed with the company’s underlying assets in Brazil and Zambia and see a significant opportunity to leverage off our strong presence in Australia and Asia to attract strong strategic interest.”

About Peak Asset Management: Peak Asset Management is an Australian-boutique, with a strong presence in the mining and resource sectors. Peak’s foundation is built on the “co-invest” model, backing some of the best-performing opportunities over the past several years and driving strong returns for its clients: www.peakassetmanagement.com.au

About Maxtech Ventures Inc.

Maxtech Ventures Inc. is a Canadian-based diversified industries corporation focused primarily on manganese mineral properties.

