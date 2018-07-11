QMC Increases Land Package to Over 11,000 Acres and Hires Market Maker
Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 11, 2018) - QMC Quantum Minerals Corp. (TSXV: QMC) (FSE: 3LQ) (OTC PINK: QMCQF) ("QMC" or "the Company") is pleased to report that it has acquired, through staking, nine additional mineral claims covering 1936 hectares (4784 acres), thereby expanding the contiguous footprint of the Irgon Property to 4583 hectares (11325 acres) from 2647 hectares (6541 acres). The company's 100% owned Cat Lake Irgon Mine Project lies within the prolific Cat Lake-Winnipeg River rare-element pegmatite field of S.E. Manitoba, which also hosts Cabot Corporation's nearby Tantalum Mining Corporation of Canada ("TANCO") rare-element pegmatite.
The staking follows a complete review and compilation of all historical data available for the Cat Lake Area which led QMC to identify several new target pegmatites. QMC acquired these nine additional claims to cover historical reports of spodumene-bearing pegmatite dikes. The historical record reports that 39 short drill holes (totaling 1,336 feet) were collared on numerous different pegmatite locations throughout the area covered by QMC's new claims. Of these historical drill holes, six reported "pegmatite with spodumene content" in the drill logs. No assays are available. QMC field crews are currently in the process of re-locating these spodumene-bearing pegmatite dikes in the field; once located they will be assessed and sampled.
The Company also announces that it has, subject to regulatory approval, retained Venture Liquidity Providers Inc. ("VLP") to initiate its market-making service to provide assistance in maintaining an orderly trading market for the common shares of the company.
The market-making service will be undertaken by VLP through a registered broker, W.D. Latimer Co. Ltd., in compliance with the applicable policies of the TSX Venture Exchange and other applicable laws. For its services, the corporation has agreed to pay VLP $5,000 per month for a period of 12 months. The agreement may be terminated at any time by the corporation or VLP. The corporation and VLP act at arm's length, and VLP has no present interest, directly or indirectly, in the corporation or its securities. The finances and the shares required for the market -making service are provided by W.D. Latimer. The fee paid by the company to VLP is for services only.
VLP is a specialized consulting firm based in Toronto providing a variety of services focused on TSX-V-listed issuers.
HISTORICAL RESOURCE
Balraj Mann
CEO
Info@QMCMinerals.com
Phone: 604 601 2018
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.