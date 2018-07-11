QMC Increases Land Package to Over 11,000 Acres and Hires Market Maker

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 11, 2018) - QMC Quantum Minerals Corp. (TSXV: QMC) (FSE: 3LQ) (OTC PINK: QMCQF) ("QMC" or "the Company") is pleased to report that it has acquired, through staking, nine additional mineral claims covering 1936 hectares (4784 acres), thereby expanding the contiguous footprint of the Irgon Property to 4583 hectares (11325 acres) from 2647 hectares (6541 acres). The company's 100% owned Cat Lake Irgon Mine Project lies within the prolific Cat Lake-Winnipeg River rare-element pegmatite field of S.E. Manitoba, which also hosts Cabot Corporation's nearby Tantalum Mining Corporation of Canada ("TANCO") rare-element pegmatite.

The staking follows a complete review and compilation of all historical data available for the Cat Lake Area which led QMC to identify several new target pegmatites. QMC acquired these nine additional claims to cover historical reports of spodumene-bearing pegmatite dikes. The historical record reports that 39 short drill holes (totaling 1,336 feet) were collared on numerous different pegmatite locations throughout the area covered by QMC's new claims. Of these historical drill holes, six reported "pegmatite with spodumene content" in the drill logs. No assays are available. QMC field crews are currently in the process of re-locating these spodumene-bearing pegmatite dikes in the field; once located they will be assessed and sampled.

The Company also announces that it has, subject to regulatory approval, retained Venture Liquidity Providers Inc. ("VLP") to initiate its market-making service to provide assistance in maintaining an orderly trading market for the common shares of the company.

The market-making service will be undertaken by VLP through a registered broker, W.D. Latimer Co. Ltd., in compliance with the applicable policies of the TSX Venture Exchange and other applicable laws. For its services, the corporation has agreed to pay VLP $5,000 per month for a period of 12 months. The agreement may be terminated at any time by the corporation or VLP. The corporation and VLP act at arm's length, and VLP has no present interest, directly or indirectly, in the corporation or its securities. The finances and the shares required for the market -making service are provided by W.D. Latimer. The fee paid by the company to VLP is for services only.

VLP is a specialized consulting firm based in Toronto providing a variety of services focused on TSX-V-listed issuers.

HISTORICAL RESOURCE

Between 1953-1954, the Lithium Corp. of Canada Limited drilled 25 holes into the Irgon Dike and subsequently reported a historical resource estimate of 1.2 million tons grading 1.51% Li20 over a strike length of 365 meters and to a depth of 213 meters (Northern Miner, Vol. 41, no.19, Aug. 4, 1955, p.3). This historical resource is documented in a 1956 Assessment Report by B. B. Bannatyne for the Lithium Corp. of Canada Ltd. (Manitoba Assessment Report No. 94932). This historical estimate is believed to be based on reasonable assumptions, and neither the company nor the QP has any reason to contest the document’s relevance and reliability. The detailed channel sampling and a subsequent drill program will be required to update this historical resource to current NI 43-101 standards. Historic metallurgical tests reported an 87% recovery from which a concentrate averaging 5.9% Li2O was obtained.





During this historical 1950-era work program, a complete mining plant was installed onsite, designed to process 500 tons of ore per day, and a three-compartment shaft was sunk to a depth of 74 meters. On the 61-metre level, lateral development was extended off the shaft for a total of 366 meters of drifting, from which seven crosscuts transected the dike. The work was suspended in 1957 awaiting a more favourable market for lithium oxides, and, at this time, the mine buildings were removed.







The mineral reserve cited above is presented as a historical estimate and uses historical terminology which does not conform to current NI43-101 standards. A qualified person has not done sufficient work to classify the historical estimate as current mineral resources or mineral reserves. Although the historical estimates are believed to be based on reasonable assumptions, they were calculated prior to the implementation of National Instrument 43-101. These historical estimates do not meet current standards as defined under sections 1.2 and 1.3 of NI 43-101; consequently, the issuer is not treating the historical estimate as current mineral resources or mineral reserves.







Qualified Person and NI 43-101 Disclosure







The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Bruce E. Goad, P. Geo., who is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.







About the Company







QMC is a British Columbia based company engaged in the business of acquisition, exploration and development of resource properties. Its objective is to locate and develop economic precious, base, rare metal and resource properties of merit. The Company's properties include the Irgon Lithium Mine project and two VMS properties, the Rocky Lake and Rocky-Namew, known collectively as the Namew Lake District Project. Currently, all of the company's properties are located in Manitoba.







