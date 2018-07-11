Glen Eagle Reports On Insider Buying

MONTREAL, July 11, 2018 -- Glen Eagle Resources Inc. (TSX VENTURE:GER) (“Glen Eagle” or the “Company”) announces that Denis Lavigueur recently bought 199,000 shares on the open market, increasing therefore his “Significant Position” over 20% of all outstanding shares.

Mr. Lavigueur confirms his Position as follows:

“My intentions are not to make a Take-Over bid as defined in National Policy 62-103 but rather to increase my position in these securities based on my conviction and knowledge that the shares are undervalued at current prices. Future increase or decrease of my position in Glen Eagle's shares will be reported as usual on sedar in compliance with National Instrument 55-104.”

Insiders, including Eric Sprott, comprise a Group of less than 10 shareholders owning over 55% of all outstanding shares of the Company.





Jean Labrecque, President

Glen Eagle Resources Inc.

Complexe du Canal Lachine, Suite 308

4710 St-Antoine Street

Tel : 514-808-9807

“Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.” Values in the news release are quoted in Canadian dollars.