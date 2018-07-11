Rokmaster Commences Exploration at Duncan

TSXV: RKR

OTC Pink: RKMSF

FSE: 1RR

VANCOUVER, July 11, 2018 /CNW/ - Rokmaster Resources Corp. (the "Company") is pleased to announce that personnel have been mobilized to the Duncan Lake Zinc Project. Initial work will focus on soil sampling, prospecting, rock sampling, and mapping a large +16 square kilometre area of the Duncan Anticline located north-northwest of Zones No. 1 and 2. This area has seen little historical prospecting and no mapping, and represents a high priority target for the occurrence of near surface lead-zinc mineralisation proximal to the anticline crest along the five kilometres of strike length.

Camp rehabilitation and drill pad construction at the primary drill target locations is also being carried out in tandem at the northern Jubilee Point area, 15 kilometres to the north-northwest.

About Rokmaster Resources Corp.

Rokmaster is a Vancouver-based mineral exploration company with 100% ownership of the Duncan Lake zinc-lead-silver Project in the prospective Kootenay Region of British Columbia, Canada. For additional information on the Company and its properties, please visit the Company's website www.rokmaster.com or call (604) 632-9602.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of

ROKMASTER RESOURCES CORP.

"John Mirko"

John Mirko,

President & Chief Executive Officer

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS:

