Mountain Boy Announces Appointment of Nancy Curry, VP Corporate Development & Grant of Incentive Stock Options

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 11, 2018 -- Mountain Boy Minerals Ltd. (the “Company” or “Mountain Boy”) (TSX.V:MTB) announces the appointment of Nancy Curry as VP Corporate Development and the grant of incentive stock options.



Appointment of Nancy Curry as VP Corporate Development

Ms. Curry brings over 25 years of financial market, strategic planning and public company management experience to Mountain Boy. Nancy began her career working in the brokerage industry and since 1995 has worked with several mineral resource and development companies. Nancy will bring industry recognized best practices for Corporate Communications and Investor Relations programs to Mountain Boy, in addition to strengths in corporate development, finance and strategic planning. Nancy was VP Corporate Communications for Diamonds North Resources Ltd. (2002 through 2010) where that company was nominated twice for Best Investor Relations by a TSX Venture Exchange Company by IR Magazine. In 2014, Nancy founded her own company, MarketWorks Corporate Communication.



Mountain Boy has entered into a six-month term contract with Nancy Curry as of July 3rd, 2018, which may be extended by mutual agreement or terminated by either party on 30 days notice. Nancy will receive $3,000 per month and has been awarded 3,000,000 options with an exercise price of $0.08.

Grant of incentive stock options

Mountain Boy announces the grant of incentive stock options under the Company's stock option plan to directors, officers, employees and consultants of the Company to purchase up to an aggregate of 10,800,000 treasury shares. The options are exercisable at a price of $0.08 per share for a period of 5 years and are subject to the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange and the Company’s stock option plan.

About Mountain Boy Minerals Ltd.

Mountain Boy Minerals Ltd. is a Canadian based mineral exploration company with a property portfolio of gold and silver projects within the Stewart region located in the very prolific area of British Columbia's Golden Triangle. It owns 20% of the Silver Coin project, a gold-silver-base metals project that has a NI43-101 compliant resource estimate, 35% the Red Cliff gold-silver project, on which drilling is presently underway, 100% of the high grade MB Silver project, and 100% of the BA and Surprise Creek VMS silver-base metal projects. For a complete listing of the Company assets and developments, visit the Company website at www.mountainboyminerals.ca.

