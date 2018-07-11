Wir verwenden Cookies, um Ihnen eine optimale Funktion der Webseite zu ermöglichen. Wenn Sie weitersurfen, stimmen Sie der Cookie-Nutzung zu. Mehr erfahren
ATAC Resources Ltd. Files NI 43-101 Technical Report for the Osiris Deposit

11.07.2018  |  CNW

VANCOUVER, July 11, 2018 /CNW/ - ATAC Resources Ltd. (TSX-V:ATC) ("ATAC") is pleased to announce the completion and filing of an independent National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report titled "Technical Report and Estimate of Mineral Resources for the Osiris Project, Yukon, Canada" (the "Osiris Report").  The Osiris Project is 100%-owned by ATAC and is located outside of the area currently under option to Barrick Gold Corp. ("Barrick").

The Osiris Report was prepared by S. Ristorcelli, C.P.G., of Mine Development Associates, P. Ronning, P.Eng., of New Caledonian Geological Consulting, C. Martin, C.Eng., of Blue Coast Metallurgy Ltd., and O. Christensen, C.P.G., of Hardrock Mineral Exploration Inc., all of whom are independent Qualified Persons as defined in National Instrument 43-101.

The Osiris Report has been filed on SEDAR and can be viewed at www.sedar.com under the ATAC profile or on ATAC's website at www.atacresources.com.  A summary of results from the Mineral Resource estimate was announced by ATAC in a news release dated June 18, 2018.

About ATAC

ATAC is a Yukon-based exploration company focused on developing Canada's only known Carlin-type gold district at the Rackla Gold Property. Recent work on the ~1,700 km2 property has resulted in a positive Preliminary Economic Assessment for the Tiger Gold Deposit, defining a maiden Osiris Project Mineral Resource and the identification of numerous early-stage gold exploration targets. ATAC and Barrick are in partnership exploring the Rackla Gold Property's Orion Project, with Barrick having the option to earn up to 70% of Orion by spending $55 million in exploration. ATAC is well-financed with approximately $18 million in its treasury.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of ATAC Resources Ltd.

Graham Downs, President and CEO

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS NEWS RELEASE.

SOURCE ATAC Resources Ltd.



Contact
Matthew Keevil, VP, Corporate Affairs, ATAC Resources Ltd., T: 604-687-2522 ext. 260, mkeevil@atacresources.com
