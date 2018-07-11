Durango Commences Drilling On Decouverte Gold Project

Vancouver, BC / July 11, 2018 - Durango Resources Inc. (TSX.V-DGO) (Frankfurt-86A1) (OTCQB-ATOXF), (the "Company" or "Durango") is pleased to report that further to the news release of July 9, 2018, the Company has commenced drilling on its wholly-owned Decouverte Gold Property located 120km north of Chibougamau, Quebec.

The 2,400-meter program of diamond core drilling will test the Main Zone Nord, Main Zone Central and Shear Zone 1 at Decouverte.

"We have an outstanding drilling team, experienced geologists and field technicians on the ground," says Voormeij, the chief geologist. "Access to site is easy along the all-weather Route Nord and well-maintained logging roads. The area we are drilling was recently clear cut, further facilitating access. The first diamond drill hole hit the target as planned yesterday and we moved to the second hole this morning. We are on schedule and I have every confidence in our success with this drilling campaign."

Decouverte is an orogenic gold quartz vein project located along the main shear trend of the Frotet-Troilus greenstone belt, north of Chibougamau in the emerging gold district of Eeyou Istchee James Bay. The project area is 60km2, is 100%-held by Durango, and has never been drilled before. Durango has been preparing for this drill program for several years, having completed a Fugro DIGHEM heli-borne survey, soil & rock sampling, and ground geophysical magnetic & AMT surveys. Based on positive results, a geological model was created that includes a gold-mineralized trend for the Main Zone that has a 1.6 km strike length.

See news release dated January 16, 2018 for details on the proposed drill program.

About Durango

Durango is a natural resources company engaged in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. The Company has a 100% interest in the Decouverte and Windfall gold properties in the Abitibi Region of Quebec, and certain lithium properties near the Whabouchi mine, the Buckshot graphite property near the Miller Mine in Quebec, the Whitney Northwest property near the Lake Shore Gold and Goldcorp joint venture in Ontario, the Dianna Lake silver project in northern Saskatchewan, and the Mayner's Fortune limestone property in northwest British Columbia.

For further information on Durango, please refer to its SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

