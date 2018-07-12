Ardea Resources Ltd (ASX:ARL) Presentation at Sprott Conference Vancouver July 2018

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Ardea Resources Ltd. (ASX:ARL) (OTCMKTS:ARRRF) provides the Company's latest presentation at Sprott Natural Resource Symposium, Vancouver, July 2018.The Ardea Proposition- The 100% owned Goongarrie Nickel-Cobalt Project is part of the largest Cobalt Resource in the Developed World - 773Mt at 0.7% Ni and 0.05% Co- Robust Pre-Feasibility Study which included the following highlights:o Pre-tax NPV US$1.4 billiono Pre-tax IRR 29%o Initial focus will be on 40Mt at 0.83% Ni and 0.09% Co reserveso Significant expansion potential on 1.0 Mtpa base caseo Higher throughput options being investigated.- Goongarrie is a low technical risk project- Goongarrie offers an ethical, low environmental impact, multi-generation mine-life- Significant economic advantages and cost benefits via on-site neutraliser, scandium and other by-product opportunities- Continued discussions with a number of potential strategic and offtake partners- Upside potential from WA and NSW gold and base metal projectsA High-Quality Cobalt and Nickel Sulphate ProducerOutstanding results delivered from recently completed Pre-Feasibility Study*- 1.0 Mtpa base case over a 25-year mine life- 95.5% cobalt and 94.5% nickel recovery - life of mine- Pre-cobalt C1 costs in line with current worldwide operators- PAL** 5th generation plant, proven design, successfully operated in other laterite projects globallyExpansion Upside Potential- Scoping study on 2.25 Mtpa via single processing train is nearing completion- > 8,000 tpa cobalt sulphate expected- > 70,000 tpa nickel sulphate expected- Goongarrie exhibits significant potential for expansion via multiple parallel modular trains- Additional upside options are currently being assessed and include the following:o Higher throughput / shorter autoclave residence timeo Mineralised neutraliser optimisationo Scandium by-product optimisationScalability potential remains a major competitive advantage (only ~5% of current resources have been utilised)* Goongarrie Nickel Cobalt Project, PFS study, 28 March 2018** PAL = Pressure Acid LeachTo view the full presentation, please visit:http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/QQ3O41Z8





Ardea Resources Ltd. (ASX:ARL) (OTCMKTS:ARRRF) (FRA:A91) is an Australian resources company with an extensive Western Australia and New South Wales "battery metal" portfolio of nickel, cobalt and zinc, with associated scandium, High Purity Alumina and gold. Ardea owns 100% of the Kalgoorlie Nickel Project (KNP), a globally significant series of nickel-cobalt-scandium laterite deposits which host the largest cobalt resource in the developed world. Ardea is focused on the development of the Goongarrie Nickel Cobalt Project (GNCP) within the KNP, 80km north of Kalgoorlie WA. In March 2018 Ardea released a PFS on the GNCP and has commenced Definitive Feasibility Study programs. In June 2018 Ardea retained KPMG Australia Corporate Finance to assist in securing a Strategic Partner to jointly develop the GNCP.



The current piloting is the culmination at semi-commercial scale of two years of intense bench-scale Research and Development with Simulus using Ardea drill samples. The piloting is testing multiple new metallurgical concepts involving the uniquely endowed Goongarrie mineralisation.





