Sayona Mining Ltd.: Site Visit to Tansim Highlights Spodumene Potential

Brisbane - Sayona Mining Ltd. (ASX:SYA) (OTCMKTS:DMNXF) ("Sayona" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the commencement of exploration activities at the Tansim lithium project in Quebec, Canada.Highlights:- Large spodumene crystals identified in initial site visit. Mapping and sampling programs planned to define drill targets- Recent airborne geophysics confirms large east-west structural corridor extending over 9 kilometres where pegmatite dykes have been mapped and sampled on surface- Pegmatites within the magnetic corridor include channel sampling intersections up to 18.95 metres @ 0.94% Li2O, and selective rock chips of between 2.04% and 2.87% Li2OTansim is situated 82 kilometres south-west of the Authier lithium project in Quebec. The project comprises 65 mineral claims of approximately 12,000 hectares, and is prospective for lithium, tantalum, and beryllium. Historical exploration on the property has included mapping, sampling, and geophysics.The Company's geologist has visited the site to undertake an initial reconnaissance to confirm the access arrangements into the main pegmatite zones. Figure 1 (see link below) shows some of the spodumene crystals observed at the Viau Dallaire pegmatite system.The priority focus of the exploration program is to define drilling targets at the following priority prospects (see Figure 2 in link below):- Viau Dallaire - a 300 metre long dyke, dipping 40 degrees north, and 12-20 metres in thickness. Three channel samples include 10.3 metres @ 1.40% Li20, 11.15 metres @ 0.84% Li20 & 18.95 metres @ 0.94% Li20 (including 7.3 metres at 1.77% Li20); and- Viau - pegmatites have been mapped up to 200 metres long and 30 metres wide. Two separate channel samples returned grades of up to 2.77% Li20 and 1.37% Li20 over 3.2 metres, respectively.A recent airborne geophysics survey confirmed a strong east-west magnetic anomaly coincident with historical surface mapping of pegmatites over an area 9 kilometres long and up to 700 metres wide - see Figure 2 in link below. The host intermediate/mafic magnetic rocks confirmed through the survey have been intruded by discrete outcrops of sub-parallel lithium, beryllium, and tantalum-bearing, granitic pegmatite dykes. The conjunction of east-west trending pegmatite dykes dipping to the north and hosted by metamorphic ultramafic and schist rocks is a similar geological setting observed at Authier.Mapping and sampling programs are planned to define the geometry of the pegmatites for future drilling. Exploration is being closely coordinated with the local First Nations group, Long Point First Nation, who will provide support services for the future work programs.Dan O'Neill, Managing Director, commented "The Company will draw on its significant experience and expertise in lithium geology in the region, developed through more than 20,000 metres of drilling and exploration at Authier. Tansim demonstrates stand-alone potential but could be developed as a complimentary satellite operation to Authier, where the Company is currently completing a Definitive Feasibility Study".To view figures, please visit:http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/288PBJW8





