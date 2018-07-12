Ascendant Resources Announces Q2 2018 Production Results, Continues Growth For Sixth Consecutive Quarter

Provides Update on Ongoing Long-Term Optimization Plan at El Mochito

Q2 2018 Production Highlights:

Record contained metal production of 22.9 million ZnEq lbs, an increase of 7% over Q1 2018 and 49% over Q2 2017

ZnEq grade of 6.3%, representing an increase of 3% over 6.1% ZnEq in Q1 2018 and a 14% increase over 5.5% ZnEq in Q2 2017

Quarterly tonnes milled of 192,428 vs 186,955 tonnes in Q1 2018 and 150,785 in Q2 2017

TORONTO, July 12, 2018 -- Ascendant Resources Inc. (TSX:ASND) (OTCQX:ASDRF) (FRA:2D9) ("Ascendant" or the "Company”) announces production results from its El Mochito mine for the second quarter of 2018 demonstrating continued operational improvements highlighted by an average head grade of 6.3% ZnEq, and record contained metal production for the quarter of 22.9 million ZnEq lbs, an increase of 7% over the first quarter 2018 and 49% over the second quarter 2017.

Q2 2018 Operational Performance

During the second quarter of 2018, Ascendant produced yet another record of contained zinc equivalent metal production with production of 22.9 million ZnEq lbs, compared to 21.4 million ZnEq lbs in the first quarter of 2018 and 15.4 million lbs in the second quarter of 2017. This represents Ascendant’s sixth consecutive quarter of metal production growth. Zinc grades showed a further improvement through the quarter increasing by 2% from 4.2% zinc in Q1 2018 to 4.3% zinc in Q2 2017 (27% increase from 3.4% zinc in Q2 2017). Silver grades similarly showed a slight increase over the previous quarter. Lead grades were 5% lower at 1.5% in Q2 versus 1.6% in Q1 but were 15% higher than Q2 2017 when the lead head grade was 1.3%. Recovery rates have modestly improved over the previous quarter.

Increased conventional mining from the high-grade Imperial, Barbasco, Port Royal and San Juan “chimney” ore-bodies had a positive impact on grade for the quarter combined with better dilution controls in the mantos areas. The success experienced at the higher-grade Esperanza orebody in the first quarter slowed into the second quarter as the number of working faces increased but could not be accessed due to additional ventilation requirements. This has now been addressed.

Milled production for the quarter was up slightly (3%) at 192,428 tonnes compared to the first quarter 2018 production of 186,955 tonnes and up 28% versus Q2 2017 (150,785 tonnes). June’s performance was impacted by four days of lost production caused by issues experienced with the shaft loading pocket, a failure of a main bearing on the primary screen in the plant and inclement weather which affected power to the mine. These issues have since been remedied.

Overall, Ascendant continues to see higher throughput rates with increased grade as it continues to focus on dilution control and greater contribution from conventional mining in the higher-grade chimneys. Management expects tonnes processed and ore grades to continue trending higher over the course of the year. This quarter also saw the largest contribution from long-hole stoping since Ascendant gained control of the mine; the introduction of this lower cost mining methodology is well ahead of schedule at the mine and will continue to become a greater percentage of production. The Company’s cash balance was US$11.3 million at June 30, 2018.

Two remaining bolters arrived and were made operational during the quarter, setting the stage for increased development moving forward. The Company expects delivery of the final two trucks ordered early in Q3.

Operational performance for Q2 2018 relative to Q1 2018 and 2017 is provided in the table below:

2018 2017 Units Q2 Q1 Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1 Ore Milled tonnes 192,428 186,955 198,354 176,035 150,785 131,116 Average Head Grade Zinc % 4.3.% 4.2% 3.7% 3.5% 3.4% 3.4% Lead % 1.5% 1.6% 1.4% 1.5% 1.3% 1.3% Silver g/t 48 46 34 38 49 52 Zinc equivalent grade* % 6.3% 6.1% 5.3% 5.4% 5.5% 5.6% Average Recoveries Zinc % 89.7% 89.3% 88.5% 88.8% 88.9% 89.8% Lead % 79.1% 76.7% 74.6% 73.7% 72.3% 76.9% Silver % 79.4% 78.3% 75.0% 78.0% 79.3% 78.8% Contained Metal Production Zinc 000's lbs 16,343 15,301 14,133 12,100 9,933 8,888 Lead 000's lbs 5,109 5,125 4,556 4,175 3,216 2,957 Silver ozs 229,043 215,599 169,039 168,181 188,245 173,041 Zinc equivalent metal* 000's lbs 22,926 21,412 19,576 17,495 15,377 13,672 *Calculated from average Q2 2018 metal prices of US$1.41/lb for zinc, US$1.08 for lead, and US$16.40 Ag for silver

President and CEO Chris Buncic stated: “We are pleased to demonstrate yet another strong operational quarter with record contained metal production exceeding the previous quarter’s record, while at the same time delivering improved zinc equivalent grades. The arrival of the remaining outstanding conventional mining equipment enabled us to increase conventional mining benefitting our volumes and grade profile. We will continue to focus on lower cost mining methods and improved grade control to improve our overall cost per tonne produced.”

Update on Long-Term Optimization Plans at El Mochito

Since acquiring the El Mochito mine in December 2016, Ascendant’s primary objective was to rehabilitate the El Mochito mine targeting increased production, reduced costs and returning the mine to profitability in a stronger zinc commodity price environment. During 2017, production grew by 81%, direct operating cost were decreased by 31% and by the third quarter of 2017 the mine had achieved positive EBITDA and by the fourth quarter positive Free Cash Flow. As can be seen by results above, during 2018 the El Mochito mine has continued to see growth in production volumes, costs have continued to decline, and the mine continues to show improvement in almost all metrics.

In January of 2018 Ascendant management engaged third party technical and engineering firms to assist with the objective of making the El Mochito mine robust and profitable in any reasonable zinc price environment. The recent completion of the NI 43-101 Mineral Reserves and Resources Estimate and Technical Report for El Mochito (see press release of April 10, 2018), outlining Proven and Probable Reserves providing for a mine life of more than 7 years, formed a solid foundation for this analysis.

Management is currently near the completion of its detailed engineering and technical analysis, and expects that once implemented, the optimization plans will position the mine to deliver strong EBITDA and robust Free Cash Flow at consensus long-term metal prices.

The focus of the analysis has been on lowering sustainable operating and capital costs through underground mine improvements, plant upgrades and improved long term water and tailings management systems. A large part of the study is focused on materially shortening the long-term haul distances of the underground mining fleet as the new Reserves, Resources and expected future exploration discoveries continue to extend the ore body to the East of current mine infrastructure.

Full details are expected to be released during the third quarter.

President and CEO Chris Buncic continued, “During the second quarter, realized metal prices were lower than anticipated impacting our expected cash flow generation, and this remains so in the short-term due to global trade concerns and the perceived uncertainty from the demand-side. We remain positive on metal prices going forward but are cognizant of El Mochito’s sensitivity to metal prices. As such, we continue to press for further long-term operational improvements to drive our costs lower, improve profitability in the short-term and set the mine on a profitable path in any reasonable metals price environment. We expect to be in a position to provide more details on our long-term optimization plans shortly.”

Second Quarter 2018 Conference Call

Ascendant plans to release second quarter 2018 financial results after market close on August 8, 2018. A conference call will be held on August 9, 2018, at 10:00am EDT to discuss second quarter 2018 operational and financial results.

Conference Call Details:

Date of Call: Thursday, August 9, 2018

Time of Call: 10:00am EDT

Conference ID: 3172066

Dial-In Numbers:

North American Toll-Free: 1-833-696-8362

International: 1-612-979-9908

About Ascendant Resources Inc.

Ascendant is a Toronto-based mining company focused on its 100%-owned El Mochito zinc-lead-silver mine in north-western Honduras, which has been in production since 1948. After acquiring the mine in December 2016, Ascendant implemented a rigorous optimization program aimed at restoring the historic potential of the El Mochito mine. In 2017, the Company successfully completed the operational turnaround with sustained production reaching record levels and profitability restored. The Company remains focused on cost reduction and further operational improvements to drive robust free cash flow in 2018 and beyond. Ascendant is also focused on expanding and upgrading known resources through extensive exploration work for near-term growth. With a significant land package of 11,000 hectares and an abundance of historical data there are several regional targets providing longer term exploration upside which could lead to further resource growth. The Company is also engaged in the evaluation of producing and development stage mineral resource opportunities, on an ongoing basis. The Company's common shares are principally listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "ASND". For more information on Ascendant Resources, please visit our website at www.ascendantresources.com.

