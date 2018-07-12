Kutcho Copper launches MineHub Technologies with Industry Partners

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 12, 2018 -- Kutcho Copper Corp. (TSXV:KC) (OTC:KCCFF) (“Kutcho Copper” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce it has launched MineHub Technologies Inc. (“MineHub”) with a syndicate of industry partners including a senior mining company, one of the world’s largest streaming companies, an international base and precious metals and concentrates trading company that specializes in providing trading and financing solutions for miners and smelters and a global financial institution offering banking services in the metals and mining industry. Further details regarding syndicate members will be disclosed in the near future.



MineHub is a cutting edge technology company leveraging blockchain technology to develop a new generation of applications for the metals and mining industry. The initial application to be released focuses on supply chain and asset management to create a secure, traceable and streamlined journey of assets from the mine site to the smelter and beyond. The MineHub application looks to significantly reduce cost and solve issues around lack of transparency and create visibility and accountability with real-time asset information available at every step of the supply chain worldwide.

Vince Sorace, President & CEO of Kutcho Copper stated “MineHub presents a remarkable opportunity for Kutcho Copper shareholders to benefit from ownership in this groundbreaking technology which we believe can transform the mining industry. Each syndicate member brings a unique perspective and knowledge that will assist in developing applications around solutions to real problems in the mining industry. Working together, MineHub will be exposed to the vast knowledge and experience of the syndicate that will drive application development to become adopted and useable by industry as a whole”.

MineHub’s technology complements Kutcho Copper’s plans to advance its copper-zinc-silver-gold project in British Columbia where concentrates would be produced, and Kutcho Copper would look to realize cost savings through utilization of the application.

Each Syndicate member will appoint a person to a product steering committee and to MineHub’s advisory board around a multi-year commitment. Syndicate members will receive a founder’s equity position in MineHub and are entitled to pre-emptive rights to participate in equity financings. All intellectual property produced by MineHub will be the sole and exclusive property of MineHub.

For more information about MineHub technologies Inc. please visit the website at www.MineHub.com or email info@MineHub.com

About Kutcho Copper

Kutcho Copper Corp. is a Canadian resource development company focused on expanding and developing the Kutcho high grade copper-zinc project in northern British Columbia. Committed to social responsibility and the highest environmental standards, the Company intends to advance the Kutcho Project through feasibility and permitting to a positive construction decision.

Vince Sorace

President & CEO, Kutcho Copper Corp.

For further information regarding Kutcho Copper Corp., please email info@kutcho.ca or visit our website at www.kutcho.ca.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains certain statements that may be deemed “forward-looking statements” with respect to the Company within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words “expects”, “plans”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “intends”, “estimates”, “projects”, “potential” and similar expressions, or that events or conditions “will”, “would”, “may”, “could” or “should” occur. Although Kutcho Copper believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance, are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results or realities may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such material risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the Company’s ability to raise sufficient capital to fund its obligations under its property agreements going forward, to maintain its mineral tenures and concessions in good standing, to explore and develop the Kutcho project or its other projects, to repay its debt and for general working capital purposes; changes in economic conditions or financial markets; the inherent hazards associates with mineral exploration, and mining operations, future prices of copper and other metals, changes in general economic conditions, accuracy of mineral resource and reserve estimates, the ability of the Company to obtain the necessary permits and consents required to explore, drill and develop the Kutcho project and if obtained, to obtain such permits and consents in a timely fashion relative to the Company’s plans and business objectives for the projects; the general ability of the Company to monetize its mineral resources; and changes in environmental and other laws or regulations that could have an impact on the Company’s operations, compliance with environmental laws and regulations, aboriginal title claims and rights to consultation and accommodation, dependence on key management personnel and general competition in the mining industry. Forward-looking statements are based on the reasonable beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company’s management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management’s beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.