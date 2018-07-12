Asanko Gold Announces Q2 2018 Production Results

Q2 2018 Highlights:



Quarterly gold production of 53,501 ounces and half year production of 101,731 ounces, exceeding upper end of H1 2018 guidance of 90,000 – 100,000 ounces

Quarterly gold sales of 51,785 ounces, generating US$66.6 million in gold revenue at an average realized price of US$1,286 per ounce

Mining operations at Nkran returned to steady state levels in June, mining 178,000 tonnes at 1.9g/t

Another record quarterly mill throughput achieved with 1.37 million tonnes of ore processed

Zero lost time injuries during the quarter, maintaining industry-leading safety LTIFR record on a rolling 12 month basis of 0

Receipt of amended Esaase Environmental Permit to include a trucking operation

Approximately US$48.1 million in unaudited cash and immediately convertible working capital balances as at June 30, 2018

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 12, 2018 -- Asanko Gold Inc. (“Asanko” or the “Company”) (TSX:AKG) (NYSE American:AKG) announces production results for the second quarter (“Q2”) of 2018 from the Asanko Gold Mine (“AGM”), located in Ghana, West Africa.

Commenting on the quarter Peter Breese, President and CEO, said “The Asanko Gold Mine delivered another set of solid production results this quarter, exceeding the top end of our H1 2018 guidance. Steady state levels of ore production at Nkran resumed in June, a month ahead of schedule, and the processing facility achieved yet another quarterly milling record. We are well positioned to meet our H2 2018 and full year guidance.”

Health and Safety

There were no lost time injuries (“LTI”) reported during the quarter. As at June 30, 2018, the mine achieved over fifteen months without a Lost Time Injury with 7,700,352 million man hours worked.

Production

During the quarter, the AGM sourced ore from Nkran, Akwasiso, Dynamite Hill as well as on-surface stockpiles. Whilst mining operations at Nkran continued to focus on waste removal as part of the ongoing larger Cut 2 push back, in June steady state levels of ore production resumed, a month ahead of schedule. Mined gold grades for the quarter were in line with the plan and increased slightly over Q1 2018 with the additional of ore from Nkran.

The processing plant achieved yet another quarterly record milling performance of 1.37 million tonnes, processing a monthly record of 479,361 tonnes in June, which is well above the recently upgraded design of 5 million tonnes per annum. Feed grades to the processing facility were lower than the grade of ore mined due lower grade stockpiles supplementing the ore feed to meet the required volumes being processed by the mill, which were well above the plan. Metallurgical recovery was in line with the plan despite significantly higher volume throughput at lower feed grade.

In H2 2018, gold grade and production is expected to be higher as Nkran continues to deliver steady state levels of ore production, with the Company targeting production of 110,000 - 120,000 ounces.

AGM Key Production Statistics Units Q3 2017 Q4 2017 Q1 2018 Q2 2018 Total Tonnes Mined 000 t 8,519 11,494 12,743 10,759 Waste Tonnes Mined 000 t 7,339 10,692 11,976 9,814 Ore Tonnes Mined 000 t 1,180 802 767 945 Strip Ratio W:O 6.2:1 13.3:1 15.7:1 10.4:1 Average Gold Grade Mined g/t 1.8 1.5 1.3 1.5 Ore Treated 000 t 862 1,087 1,269 1,374 Gold Feed Grade g/t 1.9 1.5 1.3 1.4 Gold Recovery % 94 94 93 94 Gold Produced oz 49,293 51,550 48,229 53,501

Esaase Permitting Update

Asanko recently received an amended Environmental Permit from the Ghanaian Environmental Protection Agency which includes a trucking operation to haul ore from the large scale Esaase deposit to the central processing facility at the AGM. With the receipt of the amended permit, the Esaase mine is now fully permitted. A decision to proceed with the initial development of Esaase is expected in Q3 2018.

Sales and Liquidity

Gold production for the quarter was 53,501 ounces with gold sales of 51,785 ounces at an average realized price of US$1,286 per ounce, generating gold sales revenue of US$66.6 million. At June 30, 2018 the Company’s balance sheet held approximately US$42.3 million in unaudited cash, US$0.7 million in gold receivables and US$5.1 million in dore (with a market value of US$7.1 million).

Qualified Person Statement

Frederik Fourie, Asanko Senior Mining Engineer (Pr.Eng) is the Asanko Qualified Person, as defined by Canadian National Instrument 43-101 (Standards of Mineral Disclosure), who has approved the preparation of the technical contents of this news release.

