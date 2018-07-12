Project 81 Exploration Update CARDS-Artificial Intelligence (AI) Report

Toronto, Ontario / July 12, 2018 - Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. ("Noble" or the "Company") (TSX-V:NOB, FRANKFURT: NB7, OTC.PK:NLPXF) is pleased to announce the results of the recently completed Artificial Intelligence (AI) Study Report by Albert Mining Inc. , of Brossard, Quebec using their proprietary Computer Aided Resources Detection Software (CARDS) "Artificial Intelligence" (AI) Technology and Data Mining Techniques to further enhance and upgrade the target selection process within Project 81.

CARDS is a state of the art computer system that uses the latest artificial intelligence (AI) and pattern recognition algorithms to analyse large digital exploration data sets, such as with Project 81, and produce exploration targets. CARDS uses many layers of gridded data(variables) to learn the "signature" of known mineralized sites (positive cells) in a given area, which are then scored and cells with high similarity to the "sought signature" are identified.

Project 81, is a 70,000 hectares, under-explored, contiguous land package covering 12 townships just 3km north of the Kidd Creek Mine. Figure-1.

The current Artificial Intelligence (AI) study covered Carnegie and Crawford Townships (~17,000 hectares - 171.28 Km2) and the target objectives were Copper-Zinc and Nickel targets. Noble is very pleased with the results of the study which generated twelve (12) Cu-Zn targets that show 80%+ similarity prediction using the AGEO Cu-Zn Model and nine (9) Ni targets that show 90%+ similarity prediction using the AGEO Ni model AGEO (Aggregation of GEO-referenced model) is one of two (2) algorithms used to determine and validate the accuracy of prediction of the model. The other being the C-Cluster algorithm which is used to compare and validate predictions generated by the AGEO algorithm

The Study incorporated a total of 2,632 training points that were subjected to evaluation using merged helicopter-borne Time Domain Electromagnetic (HTEM) and Magnetic surveys completed by Triumph Geophysics in 2017 for Noble Minerals Exploration Inc., at 25m resolution, together with historical diamond drill hole database compiled by Orix Geoscience of Toronto, to construct the Cu-Zn and Ni "Predictive Models". CARDS uses data mining techniques and pattern recognition algorithms to analyze and compile the exploration data into many layers of gridded variables, in order to identify target zones with high statistical similarity to known areas of mineralization.

Noble Mineral's Project 81 is located within the Kidd-Munro assemblage of the western Abitibi Subprovince in Ontario, and is one of the largest ultramafic-rich volcanic successions of any age in the world and it hosts the giant Kidd Creek VMS deposit, an important example of bimodal-mafic (ultramafic) volcanic-associated massive sulphide (VMS) deposits.

Noble Minerals will be sharing the results of this study with its JV partner Spruce Ridge Resources Ltd. (TSXV: SHL),on the Crawford Township Property.

Randy S.C. Singh P.Geo (ON), P.Eng (ON) VP- Exploration & Project Development a "qualified person" as such term is defined by National Instrument 43-101 has verified the data disclosed in this news release, and has otherwise reviewed and approved the technical information in this news release on behalf of Noble



Click Image To View Full Size

Figure1 - Map of Project 81 showing Carnegie & Crawford Townships

About Albert Mining Inc.:

Albert Mining is a junior mining exploration company using Artificial Intelligence (AI) with an extensive portfolio of gold, copper, and diamond properties in Quebec. Albert Mining also recently acquired all assets from DIAGNOS Inc.'s mining division, including the Computer Aided Resources Detection System ("CARDS"). Albert Mining can count on a multidisciplinary team that includes professionals in geophysics, geology, Artificial Intelligence, and mathematics. The Company's objective is to develop a new royalty stream by significantly enhancing and participating in the exploration success rate of mining

About Noble Mineral Exploration Inc.:

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. is a Canadian based junior exploration company which, apart from its shareholdings in MacDonald Mines Exploration Ltd. and its interest in the Wawa-Holdsworth gold exploration property in Wawa, Ontario, has as its flag ship program Project 81, a contiguous land package of approximately ~70,000 hectares covering 12 townships immediately north of the Kidd Creek Mine (celebrating its 51st year of operation). Project 81 which has seen very limited mineral exploration over the last 50 years and has had a number of historical drill indicated Gold, Copper, Lead-Zinc, Silver and Nickel showings. Noble has confirmed the discovery of a very large, low grade Nickel-Cobalt Deposit in Kingsmill Township in 2012, which is within the project area. The Lucas Gold showing was also drill tested by Noble in 2012 with additional follow up drilling carried out during the 2018 winter exploration season. Additional information can be found on our website at www.noblemineralexploration.com.

Cautionary Statement:

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

The foregoing information may contain forward-looking statements relating to the future performance of Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. Forward-looking statements, specifically those concerning future performance, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from the Company's plans and expectations. These plans, expectations, risks and uncertainties are detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by the Company with the TSX Venture Exchange and securities regulators. Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. does not assume any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contacts:

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc.

H. Vance White, President

Phone: 416-214-2250

Fax: 416-367-1954

Email: info@noblemineralexploration.com

Investor Relations :

Email: ir@noblemineralexploration.com

Copyright (c) 2018 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.