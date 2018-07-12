Corvus Gold Drills 109.7 Metres @ 1.4 g/t Gold (including 54.8m @ 1.86 g/t gold), West Zone Stepout, Mother Lode Project, Nevada

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 12, 2018 -- Corvus Gold Inc. (“Corvus” or the “Company”) - (TSX:KOR) (OTCQX:CORVF) announces it has received additional results from its resource expansion drill program on the western extension of the 100% owned Mother Lode deposit (Figure 1 & 2). The most recent result, hole ML18-068, the western-most hole drilled to date, returned 109.73 metres @ 1.40 g/t gold from the feeder structure for the main Mother Lode deposit (Table 1). This is the broadest intercept in the West Zone feeder structure returned to date and continues to highlight the importance of this new area which was also intersected in earlier reported holes ML18-067 (NR18-12, June 13, 2018, 18.3m @ 4.02 g/t Au) and ML18-060 (NR18-10, May 24, 2018, 24.4m @ 3.10 g/t Au). Recently completed holes in the West Zone (ML18-072 to 18-075) are pending assays and will be a priority follow up target area in the Phase III program (Figure 2).

Additionally, Corvus expanded its Mother Lode claim group by 120% covering the southeastern extension of its North Bullfrog project to connect with the Mother Lode and AngloGold Ashanti’s, Silicon project (Figure 3). The large epithermal systems at North Bullfrog are of similar age and style to the Silicon system to the southwest and Barrick Gold’s historic Bullfrog mine to the south and the Company believes the systems hold potential for additional large epithermal discoveries.

With the establishment of a mineral resource estimate pending additional positive exploration results, the Company envisions a potential scenario for mineralized material from the Mother Lode property to be trucked to a central processing area that is approximately one kilometre away. Processing on a nearby claim block is expected to enable development without additional ground being required. Additionally, higher grade mineralized material from the North Bullfrog property is also envisioned to be trucked to the same area via overland transport. The surface landowner in this region of Nevada is the US Federal Government, which provides unrestricted access across its land for mineral extraction and processing.

Jeff Pontius, President and CEO of Corvus states “Our new western stepout hole ML18-068 continues to highlight the significance of our new West Zone feeder structure discovery at the Mother Lode deposit (Figure 2). Our new knowledge of the Fluorspar Canyon Fault (FCF) structural bend as it turns to the north and its relation in forming the Mother Lode deposit and feeder structure has given us a good handle on all aspects of the deposit. It is now determined that this important characteristic is uniquely contained on the core Mother Lode claim block, with only limited and low-grade fringe mineralization trending to the south across the property line. Corvus Gold’s Mother Lode deposit is evolving into a significant new Nevada gold discovery that continues to expand.”

Table 1

Phase II - Mother Lode Significant Drilling Results

(Reported intercepts are not true widths as there is currently insufficient data to calculate true orientation in space. Mineralized intervals are calculated using a 0.3 g/t cutoff unless otherwise indicated below)

Drill Hole # from (m) to (m) Interval (m) Gold (g/t) Silver (g/t) Comment ML18-068 AZ 085 dip-70 233.17 342.90 109.73 1.40 n/a East of ML17-033

Main Zone inc 233.17 288.04 54.87 1.86 n/a 1 g/t cut inc 298.70 320.04 21.34 1.26 n/a 1 g/t cut inc 329.18 338.33 9.15 1.33 n/a 1 g/t cut Drill Hole # from (m) to (m) Interval (m) Gold (g/t) Silver (g/t) Comment ML18-069 292.61 306.32 13.71 0.94 n/a North of ML17-061

Upper OX Zone AZ 085 dip-65 294.13 303.28 9.15 1.22 n/a 336.80 339.85 3.05 1.94 n/a ML18-070 339.85 342.90 3.05 0.95 n/a South of ML18-054

Upper OX Zone

AZ 085 dip-60 353.57 359.66 6.09 2.54 n/a inc 353.57 358.14 4.57 3.28 n/a 1 g/t cut



Qualified Person and Quality Control/Quality Assurance



Jeffrey A. Pontius (CPG 11044), a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (“NI 43-101”), has supervised the preparation of the scientific and technical information that forms the basis for this news release and has approved the disclosure herein. Mr. Pontius is not independent of Corvus, as he is the CEO & President and holds common shares and incentive stock options.

Carl E. Brechtel, (Nevada PE 008744 and Registered Member 353000 of SME), a qualified person as defined by NI 43-101, has coordinated execution of the work outlined in this news release and has approved the disclosure herein. Mr. Brechtel is not independent of Corvus, as he is the COO and holds common shares and incentive stock options.

The work program at Mother Lode was designed and supervised by Mark Reischman, Corvus Gold’s Nevada Exploration Manager, who is responsible for all aspects of the work, including the quality control/quality assurance program. On-site personnel at the project log and track all samples prior to sealing and shipping. Quality control is monitored by the insertion of blind certified standard reference materials and blanks into each sample shipment. All resource sample shipments are sealed and shipped to American Assay Laboratories (AAL) in Reno, Nevada, for preparation and assaying. AAL is independent of the Company. AAL’s quality system complies with the requirements for the International Standards ISO 9001:2000 and ISO 17025:1999. Analytical accuracy and precision are monitored by the analysis of reagent blanks, reference material and replicate samples. Finally, representative blind duplicate samples are forwarded to AAL and an ISO compliant third-party laboratory for additional quality control. Mr. Reischman, a qualified person, has verified the data underlying the information disclosed herein, including sampling, analytical and test data underlying the information by reviewing the reports of AAL, methodologies, results and all procedures undertaken for quality assurance and quality control in a manner consistent with industry practice, and all matters were consistent and accurate according to his professional judgement. There were no limitations on the verification process.

About the North Bullfrog & Mother Lode Projects, Nevada

Corvus controls 100% of its North Bullfrog Project, which covers approximately 72 km² in southern Nevada. The property package is made up of a number of private mineral leases of patented federal mining claims and 865 federal unpatented mining claims. The project has excellent infrastructure, being adjacent to a major highway and power corridor as well as a large water right. The Company also controls 433 federal unpatented mining claims on the Mother Lode project which totals approximately 35 km2 which it owns 100%. The total Corvus Gold 100% land ownership now covers over 100 km2, hosting two major new Nevada gold discoveries.

About Corvus Gold Inc.

Corvus Gold Inc. is a North American gold exploration and development company, focused on its near-term gold-silver mining project at the North Bullfrog and Mother Lode Districts in Nevada. In addition, the Company controls a number of royalties on other North American exploration properties representing a spectrum of gold, silver and copper projects. Corvus is committed to building shareholder value through new discoveries and the expansion of its projects to maximize share price leverage in an advancing gold and silver market.

