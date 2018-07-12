Metals Creek Resources Corp. Discovers Gunners Cove Style Mineralization near the North Eastern Claim Boundary on the Great Brehat Project

Toronto, July 12, 2018 - Metals Creek Resources Corp. (TSXV: MEK) (Metals Creek or the company), is pleased to announce that the company has discovered Gunners Cove style mineralization near the North Eastern boundary of the Metals Creek's Great Brehat Project in northern Newfoundland. The Company is awaiting results from 12 surface grab samples taken from the newly discovered mineralization, adjacent to White Metal Resources Gunners Cove property southern boundary. The samples are described as sheared black shale and polymictic breccia with pyrite in the form of nodules, cubes and stringers. The samples were collected during a recent visit by Company personnel.

The 12 samples have been submitted to Eastern Analytical Laboratories for Gold analysis and results are expected in 2 to 3 weeks.

Since the White Metals initial gold discovery in September 2017, White Metal has had excellent success extending the area of gold mineralization at the Gunners Cove Gold Project. Mineralization discovered by Metals Creek personnel near the North Eastern Boundary exhibits similar traits to that of the newly discovered Totem Zone of White Metal (see WHM news release dated 11 July 2018) immediately north of MEK's North Eastern Boundary to which assays are still pending.

Wayne Reid, P. Geo., a Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101, was involved in the collection of the samples, supervised the analytical program and approved the scientific and technical disclosure in the news release.

About Metals Creek Resources Corp.

Metals Creek Resources Corp. is a junior exploration company incorporated under the laws of the Province of Ontario, is a reporting issuer in Alberta, British Columbia and Ontario, and has its common shares listed for trading on the Exchange under the symbol "MEK". Metals Creek has earned a 50% interest in the Ogden Gold Property, including the former Naybob Gold mine, located 6 km south of Timmins, Ontario and has a 8 km strike length of the prolific Porcupine-Destor Fault (P-DF) that stretches between Timmins, Ontario and Val d'Or, Quebec. Metals Creek also has an option agreement with Quadro Resources on Metals Creeks and Benton Resources Staghorn Gold Project in Newfoundland as well as two option agreements with Anaconda Mining Inc. on Metals Creek's Jacksons Arm and Tilt Cove Properties also in Newfoundland. The company have also signed a LOI on its Clarks Brook property with Sokoman Iron Corp. and is engaged in the identification, acquisition, exploration and development of other mineral resource properties, and presently has mining interests in Ontario, Yukon and Newfoundland and Labrador including the recently acquired Great Brehat project on the Great Northern Peninsula of Newfoundland. Additional information concerning the Corporation is contained in documents filed by the Corporation with securities regulators, available under its profile at www.sedar.com.

