Cobalt 27 Appoints Martin Vydra as Head of Strategy

TSX Venture: KBLT

FRA: 27O

Leading nickel and cobalt technical expert to join Cobalt 27 as the company prepares for accelerating demand for battery metals

TORONTO, July 12, 2018 /CNW/ - Cobalt 27 Capital Corp. ("Cobalt 27" or the "Company") (TSXV: KBLT)(FRA: 27O) is pleased to announce the appointment of Martin Vydra as Head of Strategy, effective immediately.

Martin Vydra joins Cobalt 27 after a 31 year career with Sherritt International Corp., a leader in the mining, processing and refining of lateritic nickel and cobalt with operations in Canada, Cuba and Madagascar. Martin is widely recognized as an expert in nickel and cobalt extraction, processing and refining including the development and application of advanced technologies to maximize the recovery of valuable metals such as nickel and cobalt from a variety of feeds. From 2012 to 2017, Martin held the position of Senior Vice-President of Metals, where he successfully guided the division through one of the most challenging periods in the commodities cycle, while delivering production at near to bottom quartile costs.

Martin's technical accomplishments at Sherritt spanned four continents and over 20 operations including postings in Australia where he was integrated in Murrin Murrin's refinery start up; Finland for the design of Harjavalta's nickel reduction circuit; and, in Chile where he oversaw the design, construction and commissioning of a major pressure oxidation operation. Martin also played a key role in the assessment of Cuba's operations at Moa Bay, which resulted in the formation of Sherritt's Moa Joint Venture. Additionally, from 2005 to 2007, Martin was responsible for engineering, maintenance and capital construction at Sherritt's nickel refinery and was considered one of Sherritt's top technical experts across global operations.

Most recently, Martin served as Sherritt's Senior Vice President, Commercial and Technologies, where he had oversight for the sales and marketing of nickel and cobalt, and marketing and commercialization of Sherritt's proprietary technologies. Martin was instrumental in gaining access to numerous markets culminating with large-scale commercial plants built in China (zinc processing and coinage), Australia (HPAL), and in South America (pressure oxidation of sulphide ores). In addition to his technical expertise, from 2008-2011, Martin held the position of Managing Director, Commercial Contracts and Marketing, with global responsibility for metal marketing which included finished products from Sherritt's Ambatovy and Moa joint ventures. Over his career Martin has been responsible for the sales and marketing of cobalt, nickel, fine cobalt powders and chemicals, thermal spray powders and coinage with end users ranging from aerospace to lithium-ion battery manufacturers.

"We are pleased to announce Martin Vydra's appointment to the position of Head of Strategy. It is rare that an individual of Martin's qualifications, experience, knowledge and capabilities becomes available and Cobalt 27 is honored to have him join our team. Martin brings technical and strategic perspectives on the drivers of growth and innovation in nickel-cobalt mining and extractive metallurgy. His expertise in managing large-scale, international mining and processing operations and wide-ranging industry contacts, will be instrumental as Cobalt 27 continues to build its portfolio of world-class battery metals streaming and royalty assets," said Anthony Milewski, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Cobalt 27.

Martin is a current and founding member of the London Metals Exchange Cobalt Committee and served on the board of directors of the Cobalt Institute. Martin was also a member of the board of directors of the Nickel Institute from 2010 to 2018, where he served as chair from 2015 to 2017. Martin's ability to combine technical and commercial aspects of the nickel and cobalt industries places him within a distinct group of industry professionals who offer this skill set.

Cobalt 27 also announces the appointment of a fulltime Vice President of Finance, responsible for corporate reporting, administrative and compliance requirements of the Company and, that it has entered into an agreement to acquire a 2.0% NSR royalty over Giga Metals Corp.'s Turnagain project for US$1 million in cash and 1,125,000 common shares.

About Cobalt 27 Capital Corp.

Cobalt 27 Capital Corp. is a leading electric metals investment vehicle offering exposure to metals integral to key technologies of the electric vehicle and battery energy storage markets. The Company holds physical cobalt and is acquiring the world's first producing cobalt nickel stream on the low-cost, long-life Ramu Nickel-Cobalt Mine and a cobalt stream on Vale's world-class Voisey's Bay mine? beginning in 2021 including the announced underground expansion. The Company also manages a portfolio of nine royalties and intends to continue to invest in a cobalt-focused portfolio of streams, royalties and direct interests in mineral properties containing cobalt, while potentially adding to its cobalt physical holdings when opportunities arise.

