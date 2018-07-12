Cobalt Prices are up 148% Over the Last Year, Might Just be Getting Started

PALM BEACH, Florida, July 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

FN Media Group Presents Microsmallcap.com Market Commentary

In the past 8 months, the electric vehicle conversation stopped being about whether or not Tesla Motors (NASDAQ:TSLA) had the ability to scale, and started being about how the legacy companies are going to supply the growing EV market that Tesla opened up. Audi, BMW and General Motors adjusting to put themselves in position to keep up with a changing auto market are causing the undersupplied cobalt market to undergo a shift of its own. Runaway cobalt price (+148% Trailing Twelve Months) is fueling an aggressive push to create new supply. In the first-ever deal of its kind, special purpose cobalt royalty & streaming company Cobalt 27 (TSX-V:KBLT) earlier this month purchased the rights to $300 million worth of cobalt byproduct from steel giant Vale-SA, who has forward-sold it to finance the expansion of their Voisey's Bay nickel-copper-cobalt project in Newfoundland. In what might be considered cobalt's move into the mainstream, Vale simultaneously did an identical streaming deal with established streaming company Wheaton Precious Metals for $370 million. Cobalt 27 was able to finance the transaction immediately with a $300M bought deal underwriting, as institutions recognize the price potential in an under-supplied cobalt market. While companies like First Cobalt, Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp. (OTC:PCRCF) (CSE:BOLT), Lithium Chile (TSX-V:LITH) (OTC:LTMCF) and Katanga Mining (OTC:KATFF) (TSX:KAT) continue to explore potential cobalt sources, the demand from automakers is expected to exceed the increasing supply.

The supply deficit in the cobalt market that is being brought on by the EV scale-up is causing a runaway cobalt price similar to the lithium supply crunch that came early on when the EV boom was just a market projection.



Lithium supply scaled up rapidly in the initial Tesla gigafactory hype because the price of lithium acted accordingly. Since lithium comes from brine operations with a relatively short discovery and development time, the Lithium price cycle reached a stasis quickly. The supply now exists at a price that the producers and buyers are happy with, and many predict the lithium supply crunch is mostly over. But lithium alone won't get these batteries made.

Depending on how they're made, battery cathodes can be over 60% cobalt by weight. Batteries only recently became the most common use for cobalt. Previously, the metal was mostly used in alloys. Those alloys aren't going away, and more batteries are going to take more cobalt. It's still unclear where all of that cobalt is going to come from.



Asian Markets Are The Largest EV Producers and Consumers



Government mandates and fuel price sensitivity have the Asian markets adopting full-electric and plug-in hybrid cars much quicker than American markets.

Facilities to handle all parts of the materials process are being built at an accelerated rate in all major manufacturing centres, but most notably in China. Chinese materials company Beijing Easpring recently commissioned a US $495MM battery materials plant designed to "ease the bottleneck," created by the explosive Chinese growth of EVs, including those made by Warren Buffett-backed BYD Auto. BYD surpassed Tesla last year to become the number one seller of EVs in the world. General Motors has already launched 10 electric and plug-in hybrid models in China, with ten more to come.

Further upstream in the supply chain, the largest cobalt producing mine in the world shuttered its cobalt circuit in 2015, and only brought it back online in Q4 2017, when it produced only 525 tons. The Komoto mine - in the middle of the volatile DRC - is owned by Katanga Copper (OTC:KATFF) (TSX:KAT), and continues to be the subject of an ongoing fight between Swiss mining giant Glencor and Israeli financier Dan Gertler. As the supply pinch tightens, capital is moving further up the risk curve in search of a less volatile source of feed.

The Hunt For Strategic Supply

To address the opportunity created by this localized development and price growth, the team from Pacific Rim Cobalt (OTCQB:PCRCF) (CSE:BOLT) selected the Cyclops property for advancement as part of a targeted strategy. The Cyclops Cobalt-Nickel Project, recently renamed for its close proximity to the Cyclops mountain range, is situated on the north coast of Papua Province, Indonesia, a country ranked among the largest hosts of nickel laterite occurrences in the world. The project's tidewater location allows for strategic access to China, the largest battery metals markets in the world. An economic cobalt deposit at a location a short distance from most of the world's operating battery production sites, along with most of the facilities being produced, would be a coveted asset. After raising $8.3 million, Pacific Rim Cobalt (OTCQB:PCRCF) (CSE:BOLT) CEO Ranjeet Sundher and his team are out to make Cyclops the cobalt project that the world needs.

The nickel-cobalt laterites in the Cyclops mountains on the north shore of Indonesia had been explored by the Dutch as early as the 1950s. Laterite projects like the Cyclops were originally valued for their nickel content. Cobalt being an afterthought, exploration occurred at the Cyclops in fits and starts over the years as the nickel price gyrated.

The aggressive sampling, mapping, geophysics, and drilling efforts that began in April and June of this year, respectively, at Cyclops is designed to ascertain the veracity and extent of the 37 million tonnes historical estimate that the previous operators had calculated at 0.11% Co and 1.31% Ni (at a 0.8% Ni cut-off grade) in the 1970s, please see the historical estimate section below for more details. A defined nickel-cobalt deposit on the north shore of Papua Indonesia would be meaningful to battery makers, metals traders and equities speculators who are all watching closely. The drilling program is ongoing.



The State Of The Cobalt Trade



Pacific Rim isn't the only company aggressively heading into Cobalt. The historical lack of dedicated exploration and development for cobalt and the sudden demand for the metal have created a popular trade, but access to it remains limited. There are a few previously active areas that mined cobalt as a byproduct being re-envisioned and re-opened, most notably First Cobalt's activity in Cobalt, Ontario. The company has just completed an acquisition of Idaho-focused US Cobalt, giving it exposure to both of North America's premier cobalt areas. At the production stage of cobalt equities, Katanga Mining has sustained investor interest, despite tremendous uncertainty surrounding the ownership and operational consistency of their flagship mine. Global Steel operator Vale-SA has effectively sold their cobalt exposure to Cobalt 27 (TSX.V:KBLT.V) and Wheaton Precious Metals to finance the Voisey's Bay expansion. This appears to be the action of a trade that is popular, buzzy, but not yet crowded. Before long, the average investor may come to understand that materials like cobalt are a critical component in the battery-powered ecosystem, and the next wave of investment opportunity will have started to form. Investors accumulating now are trying to get the jump on top of a growing investment trend, where the headlines are all about cobalt, just like investors rode the first battery trend with lithium stocks.

For a more in-depth look at Pacific Rim Cobalt (OTCQB:PCRCF) (CSE:BOLT.CN) , please read the full report on Microsmallcap.com.

Historical Estimate

Pacific Rim Cobalt considers the cobalt and nickel tonnage and grade estimates contained herein to be historical estimates. The historical estimates are contained in the Summary Geologic Investigations, PT. Pacific Nikkel Indonesia 1969 - 1979 (Reynolds 1979). These historical estimates do not use categories that conform to current CIM Definition Standards on Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves as outlined in National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") and have not been redefined to conform to current CIM Definition Standards. These estimates were prepared in the 1980s prior to the adoption and implementation of NI 43-101. A qualified person has not done sufficient work to classify the historical estimates as current mineral resources and Pacific Rim Cobalt is not treating the historical estimates as current mineral resources. More work, including but not limited to, drilling, will be required to conform the estimates to current CIM Definition Standards. Investors are cautioned that the historical estimates do not mean or imply that economic deposits exist on the Company's project. Efforts to obtain any additional information regarding relevant historical work is ongoing, although there are no assurances that this original data will be found. Pacific Rim Cobalt believes that the historical estimates are relevant to continuing exploration on the project. For more information please refer to our technical report, filed on SEDAR on December 8, 2017 and available under the Company's profile at http://www.sedar.com.



DISCLAIMER: Microsmallcap.com (MSC) is the source of the Article and content set forth above. References to any issuer other than the profiled issuer are intended solely to identify industry participants and do not constitute an endorsement of any issuer and do not constitute a comparison to the profiled issuer. FN Media Group (FNM) is a third-party publisher and news dissemination service provider, which disseminates electronic information through multiple online media channels. FNM is NOT affiliated with MSC or any company mentioned herein. The commentary, views and opinions expressed in this release by MSC are solely those of MSC and are not shared by and do not reflect in any manner the views or opinions of FNM. Readers of this Article and content agree that they cannot and will not seek to hold liable MSC and FNM for any investment decisions by their readers or subscribers. MSC and FNM and their respective affiliated companies are a news dissemination and financial marketing solutions provider and are NOT registered broker-dealers/analysts/investment advisers, hold no investment licenses and may NOT sell, offer to sell or offer to buy any security.



The Article and content related to the profiled company represent the personal and subjective views of the Author (MSC), and are subject to change at any time without notice. The information provided in the Article and the content has been obtained from sources which the Author believes to be reliable. However, the Author (MSC) has not independently verified or otherwise investigated all such information. None of the Author, MSC, FNM, or any of their respective affiliates, guarantee the accuracy or completeness of any such information. This Article and content are not, and should not be regarded as investment advice or as a recommendation regarding any particular security or course of action; readers are strongly urged to speak with their own investment advisor and review all of the profiled issuer's filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission before making any investment decisions and should understand the risks associated with an investment in the profiled issuer's securities, including, but not limited to, the complete loss of your investment. FNM was not compensated by any public company mentioned herein to disseminate this press release but was compensated forty four hundred dollars by MSC, a non-affiliated third party to distribute this release on behalf of Pacific Rim Cobalt



FNM HOLDS NO SHARES OF ANY COMPANY NAMED IN THIS RELEASE.



This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may", "future", "plan" or "planned", "will" or "should", "expected," "anticipates", "draft", "eventually" or "projected". You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in a company's annual report on Form 10-K or 10-KSB and other filings made by such company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements included herein, and not place undue reliance on such statements. The forward-looking statements in this release are made as of the date hereof and MSC and FNM undertake no obligation to update such statements.







Media Contact:

FN Media Group, LLC

info@marketnewsupdates.com

+1(561)325-8757



