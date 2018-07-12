ML Gold Begins Phase 2 Drilling Program at Stars Copper Project

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 12, 2018) - ML Gold Corp. (TSXV: MLG) (FSE: XOVN) ("ML Gold" or the "Company") is pleased announce that drill crews have been mobilized on site to begin a 4000 metre, 10 hole summer drilling campaign as part of a follow-up Phase 2 drilling program at the Stars copper porphyry project in central BC. This drill program expands on the successful Phase 1 program completed.

Zone 4 Area

Following ML Gold's recent financing (see news dated July 4, 2018) the Company will continue drilling Hole 8 (DD18SS008) (see news dated May 23, 2018). The Company previously elected to leave the drill set-up on Hole 8 as visible copper mineralization was increasing in concentration with depth (See Figure 1 from current bottom of hole). Hole 8 is collared 50 metres ("m") west of Hole 4 (DD18SS004) which intersected 204m @ 0.5%CuEq, and lies on the west-side of a 1 kilometre ("km") by 700m wide high-chargeability feature that is part of an approximately 3km anomalous chargeability corridor open to the north and south. Following the completion of Hole 8, additional drilling will begin at 100m spaced intervals covering the anomalous chargeability area associated with copper mineralization (see Figure 2).

The focus of the Phase 2 drilling will be to further understand the structural controls on the copper mineralization and target the newly recognized high temperature potassic (muscovite) alteration associated with bornite and chalcopyrite veining within the large chargeability feature (see Figure 2).

Additional maps of Zone 4 are available on the Stars Project page at www.mlgoldcorp.com.

Central Target Area

In addition to the Phase 2 drilling at Zone 4, the Company will continue to explore the anomalous magnetic highs within the middle of the 5km magnetic ring feature ("Central Target Area"). Observations from Hole 7 (DD18SS007) confirmed that the mineralizing system is extensive and transitions from copper dominated to molybdenum dominated mineralization at depth. The molybdenum rich zone may represent a molybdenum core to the copper mineralization where additional drilling is required.

Adrian Smith, President of ML Gold comments, "We are excited to begin with the next stage of exploration drilling at the Stars Copper Project. In this next program we will focus on the large chargeability anomaly in area we are now calling "Zone 4". We know that large areas within the chargeability anomaly are associated with copper porphyry style mineralization and now we have the opportunity to drill there."

Adrian Smith, P.Geo., is the qualified person for the Company as that term is defined in National Instrument 43-101, and has supervised the technical information presented within this news release.

ABOUT ML GOLD CORP.

ML Gold Corp. is a Canadian listed Company, focused on creating shareholder value through discoveries and strategic development of mineral properties in Canada and the United States.

For additional information please visit the Company's website at www.mlgoldcorp.com. You may also email info@mlgoldcorp.com or call investor relations at (604) 669-2279.

ML GOLD CORP.

"Adrian Smith"

Adrian Smith

President

Figure 1: Chalcopyrite (copper) veining in structurally complex zone, current bottom of Hole 8 indicating mineralization is open to depth, drilling set to continue deeper.



To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/5509/35917_a1531352238240_38.jpg





Figure 2: Drill Plan Map "Zone 4" Area



To view an enhanced version of Figure 2, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/5509/35917_a1531352238646_4.jpg