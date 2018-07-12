92 Resources Corp. Announces the Appointment of Mr. Darren L. Smith to its Board of Advisors

Vancouver, BC (FSCwire) - 92 Resources Corp. (the “Company”) (TSX.V: NTY) (OTCQB: RGDCF) (FSE: R9G2) is pleased to announce that it has appointed Mr. Darren L. Smith, M.Sc., P.Geol. to its Board of Advisors.

A Professional Geologist with over twelve (12) years’ experience in the mineral exploration industry, Mr. Smith currently works out of Quebec City, QC as a Senior Geologist and Project Manager with Dahrouge Geological Consulting Ltd. His experience spans high-level project management including program design, implementation, technical reporting, land management, and corporate disclosure. Mr. Smith has provided technical oversight for PEA, PFS, and FS level project advancement and has setup and monitored complex metallurgical programs. Most recently, he supervised the metallurgical program for the Company’s Hidden Lake Project, currently under Option to Far Resources Ltd.

Mr. Smith’s experience includes carbonatite complexes and associated rare metals (tantalum, niobium, scandium), rare earth elements (REEs), lithium (pegmatite and brine), graphite, phosphate, fluorspar, uranium, cobalt, as well as base and precious metals.

Throughout his career, Mr. Smith has developed an in-depth experience in Junior mineral exploration industry, including the consultation, engagement, and dialogue with high-level representatives of various provincial governments, industry leaders, communities, and indigenous groups. This has led to numerous speaking engagements at several academic and industry workshops, and conferences throughout his career. In addition to his public speaking engagements, through his academic and industry collaborations, Mr. Smith has co-authored numerous international, peer reviewed publications throughout his career.

Mr. Smith also serves as the Vice President of Exploration and Director of Lithion Energy Corp. and now joins Mr. David Ramsay on the Board of Advisors for 92 Resources Corp.

Further, the Company has issued an aggregate 1,900,000 incentive stock options (the "Options") to officers, directors and consultants of the Company. The Options are exercisable at $0.05 per share for a period of three years from the date of grant. The Options have been granted under and are governed by the terms of the Company's incentive stock option plan.

About 92 Resources Corp.

92 Resources Corp. is a modern energy solution company, focused on acquiring and advancing strategic and prospective modern energy related projects. The Company currently holds four principal assets in Canada: the Corvette and Pontax lithium properties in Quebec, the Golden Frac Sand Property, BC, and the Hidden Lake Lithium Property, NWT, currently under option to Far Resources Ltd.

For further information, please contact Adrian Lamoureux, President & CEO at Tel: 778-945-2950, E-mail: adrian@92resources.com or visit www.92resources.com.

