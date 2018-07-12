Comstock Metals Ltd. Announces Shares for Debt Transaction

Vancouver, July 12, 2018 - Comstock Metals Ltd. (TSX-V: CSL) ("Comstock" or the "Company") announced today that it proposes to issue an aggregate of 500,000 common shares in satisfaction of Cdn$25,000 of indebtedness. This indebtedness is owing to the optionor of the Company's QV Property for the 2018 advance royalty payments. The deemed issue price of the common shares for this indebtedness is $0.05 per share.

The Company is satisfying the foregoing indebtedness with common shares based on the terms of prior agreements that permit it to do so, and, in order to preserve its cash for use on its properties and for working capital. The shares will be issued upon acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange. The common shares issued in satisfaction of the indebtedness will be subject to a four month hold period from the date of issuance.





About Comstock Metals Ltd.



Comstock Metals Ltd. is a Canadian-focussed mineral exploration company with various resources projects located in Canada.







