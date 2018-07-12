Blackhawk Resource Corp. Terminates Transaction with UMG Media Corp.

CALGARY, Alberta, July 12, 2018 -- Blackhawk Resource Corp. (the “Corporation” or “Blackhawk”) (TSXV:BLR), announces it has terminated the Agreement to acquire all the issued shares of UMG Media Corp. As part of the termination agreement, Blackhawk will receive a termination fee of $250,000, which covers all the costs incurred to date on the proposed transaction.



It is anticipated that UMG Media Corp. will have a liquidity event in the near future and if such a transaction were to occur, and as part of such a transaction Blackhawk would be receiving shares of a resulting issuer, it is anticipated that those shares would be distributed to the shareholders of record of Blackhawk at the time the shares are received. By distributing the shares received it will allow the shareholders of Blackhawk to directly benefit from the ownership that Blackhawk holds in UMG and will allow the individual shareholders of Blackhawk to make their own investment decision related to UMG.

Blackhawk’s shares were originally halted on January 22, 2018, and it is expected that Blackhawk will resume trading on the TSXV and that it will continue as an investment issuer.

It is anticipated that Blackhawk will have its next AGM in September 2018, the exact date will be made announced shortly.

