Perseus Mining Limited: Activity Report for June 2018 Quarter

PERTH, Western Australia, July 12, 2018 -- Perseus Mining Ltd. (“Perseus” or the “Company”) (TSX:PRU) (ASX:PRU) reports on its activities for the three month period ended June 30, 2018 (the “Quarter”). An executive summary is provided below. However, full details of activities in the June Quarter, including reconciled production and all-in site cash costs, are included in the Company’s June 2018 Quarterly Activity Report released to the market on July, 13, 2018. The full report is available for download from www.perseusmining.com, www.asx.com.au and www.sedar.com.

Perseus has produced a record quantity of gold from its two West African mines during the June 2018 quarter at a materially improved All-In Site Cost (“AISC”) and in the process has demonstrated the success of its plan to transform from a single mine gold producer into a successful multi-mine, West African focussed explorer, developer and gold producer. Highlights of the quarter included:

Ramp up of Sissingué successfully completed with quarterly gold production of 26,020 ounces at an AISC of US$520 per ounce.



Group gold production and cost guidance for the December 2018 half year has been set at 130,000 to 150,000 ounces of gold at an AISC of US$950 to US$1,150 per ounce.



The average gold price achieved during the quarter was US$1,312 per ounce, producing a cash margin of US$399 per ounce or US$33.4 million of notional free cash flow from operations.



A net quarterly increase in cash and bullion of A$30.3 million or 51% was recorded, resulting in available cash and bullion at June 30, 2018 of A$89.8 million (US$66.5 million), A$4.8 million (US$3.5 million) more than group debt of A$85 million (US$63 million).



The group’s hedge position at June 30, 2018 included 131,000 ounces of gold sold forward at a weighted average price of US$1,312 per ounce.



Work commenced on front end engineering and design (“FEED”) and execution planning for the Yaouré development in conjunction with engineers Lycopodium.



Implementation of a plan to fund the Yaouré development using debt and internally generated cash reserves also commenced.



Encouraging drill results achieved from exploration drilling programmes at each of the Yaouré, Sissingué and Edikan sites warranting follow up drilling in the September 2018 quarter.

Total production and cost guidance for the Perseus group for the Half Year ending December 31, 2018 is as follows:

Group Production and Cost Guidance

Parameter Units December 2018 Half Year Group gold production ounces 130,000 – 150,000 Group average AISC $US per ounce 950 to 1,150

Based on actual operating performance at both Edikan and Sissingué subsequent to the end of the quarter, the December 2018 half year production and cost guidance may be proven to be slightly conservative; however, the Company is yet to process the harder ore types at Sissingué and therefore recoveries and throughput rates for these ores are yet to be confirmed and certain assumptions regarding the potential impact of weather on operating performance also remain to be validated.

PROGRAM FOR SEPTEMBER 2018 QUARTER

Edikan



Produce gold at a total all-in site cost is in line with December 2018 Half Year guidance;

Continue to implement practices aimed at optimising and improving mine to mill performance;

Continue training operating and maintenance staff;

Continue to implement business improvement initiatives across all departments at Edikan;

Assess exploration targets and prepare drill programmes for targets identified by the recent review of geological datasets relating to the Edikan mining leases;

Continue drilling of the Esuajah Gap granite, targeting the up-plunge, near surface extensions of the intrusive body. An initial three hole, 1000 metre RC pre-collared diamond drilling program is planned; and

Commence RC drilling at the Dadieso NE and Abreshia prospects, with an initial 1,600 metre program planned.

Sissingué

Produce gold at a total all-in site cost is in line with December 2018 Half Year guidance;

Look for business improvement opportunities across all departments at Sissingué; and

Continue auger and aircore drilling at the Papara, Fimbiasso and other prospects within trucking distance of Sissingué, with the aim of identifying the potential for additional Mineral Resources that can be processed at the Sissingué processing facility. Drilling will continue until wet season conditions make drilling impracticable.

Yaouré

Subject to the granting of an Exploitation Permit to operate the Yaouré mine, commence negotiation of the terms of a Mining Convention for the mine and implement a programme of early work to establish the project site in readiness for a decision to commence full scale construction;

Subject to the receipt of assays, re-estimate the Mineral Resources at Yaouré and determine the impact on the Ore Reserve estimate;

Continue Yaouré FEED study;

Implement the financing plan devised to fund the Yaouré development; and

Continue aircore drilling at the CMA-NE trend with the aim of infilling and extending known mineralization and defining the contact between the volcaniclastic basin and basalt in the area. Three oriented diamond drill holes totalling 500 metres are planned to undercut the better AC and RC intersections on the CMA-NE trend, designed to investigate the geological character of the mineralisation and to gather structural information.

Jeff Quartermaine

Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer

