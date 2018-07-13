Goldgroup Announces the Results of its Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders

VANCOUVER, July 12, 2018 /CNW/ - Goldgroup Mining Inc. ("Goldgroup" or the "Company") (TSX:GGA, OTC:GGAZF, BMV SIX:GGAN.MX) held its annual general and special meeting of shareholders in Vancouver, B.C. on July 11, 2018.

At the meeting, all director nominees listed in the Company's management information circular dated June 6, 2018, were elected as directors of the Company.

Common Shares represented at the Meeting: 51,828,618

Total issued and outstanding Common Shares as at Record Date: 185,136,689

Percentage of issued and outstanding Common Shares represented: 27.99%

MATTERS VOTED UPON VOTING RESULTS 1. Number of Directors Votes in Favour Votes Against









The fixation of the number of directors at five 21,210,236 (99.76%) 51,832 (0.24%) The number of directors was fixed at five (5) 2. Election of Directors Votes in Favour Votes Withheld

The election of the following nominees as directors of the Company for the ensuing year or until their successors are appointed:















Keith Piggott 21,088,520 (99.18%) 173,548 (0.82%)



Corry J. Silbernagel 21,075,020 (99.12%) 187,048 (0.88%)



Javier Reyes Javier Montano 21,074,920 (99.12%) 21,086,420 (99.17%) 187,148 (0.88%) 175,648 (0.83%)



Harry Burgess 21,085,020 (99.17%) 177,048 (0.83%) Each of the five nominees proposed by management were elected as a director of the Company. 3. Appointment of Auditors Votes in Favour Votes Withheld









The appointment of Davidson & Company LLP, Chartered Accountants, as auditors of the Company and the authorization of the directors to set their remuneration. 51,250,287 (98.88%) 578,331 (1.12%) Davidson & Company LLP, Chartered Accountants, was re-appointed as the auditors of the Company and the directors were authorized to set their remuneration. 4. Stock Option Plan Votes in Favour Against









The approval of the Company's 2018 Stock Option Plan as more fully described under the heading "Particular Matters to be Acted Upon" in the Company's Management Information Circular. 19,694,934 (92.63%) 1,567,134 (7.37%) The Shareholders approved the Company's new 2018 Stock Option Plan attached as more fully described under the heading "Particular Matters to be Acted Upon" in the Company's Management Information Circular. 5. Ratification of Granted Options Votes in Favour Against









The approval with or without variation, ratifying the 2,740,000 stock options granted by the Company on January 23, 2018, as more fully described under the heading "Particular Matters to be Acted Upon" in the Company's Management Information Circular. 3,378,188* (69.87%) 1,457,051 (30.13%) The Shareholders approved with or without variation, ratifying the 2,740,000 stock options granted by the Company on January 23, 2018, as more fully described under the heading "Particular Matters to be Acted Upon" in the Company's Management Information Circular.











* Excluding 16,426,829 shares held by Insiders





The formal report on voting results with respect to all matters voted upon at the meeting has been filed on SEDAR.

About Goldgroup

Goldgroup is a Canadian-based gold production, development, and exploration Company with a significant upside in a portfolio of projects in Mexico and Ecuador, including a 50% interest in DynaResource de Mexico, S.A. de C.V., which owns 100% of the high-grade gold exploration project, San José de Gracia located in the State of Sinaloa. The Company operates its 100%-owned Cerro Prieto heap-leach gold mine, in the State of Sonora, Mexico, and is continuing the environmental assessment and permitting processes to advance to production the El Mozo property in Ecuador.

Goldgroup is led by a team of highly successful and seasoned individuals with extensive expertise in mine development, corporate finance, and exploration in Mexico and Ecuador. Goldgroup's mission is to increase gold production, mineral resources, profitability and cash flow, with a view to building a leading gold producer.

For further information on Goldgroup, please visit www.goldgroupmining.com

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Mr. Keith Piggott, Chairman and President

Tel: 1-520-247-5753

SOURCE Goldgroup Mining Inc.