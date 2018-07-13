Cascabel Exploration Update

Bishopsgate, London (FSCwire) - The Board of SolGold (LSE and TSX code: SOLG) is pleased to provide an update on the drilling programs at Alpala and Aguinaga, at the Company's Cascabel project in Northern Ecuador.

HIGHLIGHTS:

Extension drilling at Alpala Central 'High-Grade Core" is expected to extend the high-grade mineralisation along the lower and northeast margins of the deposit. Infill drilling at Alpala Central is expected to contribute to an upgrade of the resource, where early stage copper and gold rich intrusions appear on drill evidence to be more continuous than previously modelled. Hole 55R returned 458m @ 0.71% CuEq (incl. 66m @ 1.17% CuEq). Hole 41-D1-D2, has thus far intersected over 380m of visible copper sulphide mineralisation, including visual estimates of over 4% Chalcopyrite (drilling continues). Hole 58 intersected approximately 980m of visible copper sulphide mineralisation, including estimates of over 2.5% Chalcopyrite (assay results pending).

