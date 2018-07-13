Wir verwenden Cookies, um Ihnen eine optimale Funktion der Webseite zu ermöglichen. Wenn Sie weitersurfen, stimmen Sie der Cookie-Nutzung zu. Mehr erfahren
In Ihrem Webbrowser ist JavaScript deaktiviert. Um alle Funktionen dieser Website nutzen zu können, muss JavaScript aktiviert sein.
Menü Artikel
Suche
 

Argex Titanium Extends Maturity Date of 15% Secured Convertible Notes

13:00 Uhr  |  FSCwire

MontrÃ©al, QuÃ©bec (FSCwire) - Argex Titanium Inc. (TSX: RGX) (“Argex”) announces that it has extended by two years the maturity date of 15% secured convertible notes issued by it in July 2016, from July 13, 2018 to July 13, 2020.  There are convertible notes currently outstanding in an aggregate principal amount of $2,105,000.

The extension of the maturity date of the convertible notes was approved by Argex’s “disinterested” shareholders at an annual and special meeting held on June 27, 2018, as required by the Toronto Stock Exchange, and by the holders of at least 66 …”% of the principal amount of all outstanding convertible notes, as required by the Trust Indenture dated July 13, 2016 entered into between Argex and Computershare Trust Company of Canada.  Argex and Computershare Trust Company of Canada have entered into a First Supplemental Indenture giving effect to the extension of the maturity date of the convertible notes.  All other terms and conditions of the convertible notes remain the same.

About Argex Titanium

Argex Titanium Inc. has developed an advanced chemical process for the volume production of high-grade titanium dioxide (TiO2) for use in high-quality paint, plastics, cosmetics and other TiO2 applications. The Corporation’s unique proprietary process uses relatively inexpensive and plentiful source material from a variety of potential vendors to produce TiO2, along with other valuable byproducts. Argex’s process provides a significant cost and environmental advantage over current legacy TiO2 production methods.

To stay informed on Argex Titanium, join our Investor Group on 8020 Connect at www.8020connect.com/groups/argex-titanium-inc.

Contact:

Mazen Alnaimi

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer | Argex Titanium Inc.

info@argex.ca





To view the original release, please click here



Source: Argex Titanium Inc. (TSX:RGX, OTC Pink:ARGEF, FWB:ASV)

To follow Argex Titanium Inc. on your favorite social media platform or financial websites, please click on the icons below.


Maximum News Dissemination by FSCwire. https://www.fscwire.com

 
 

Copyright © 2018 FSCwire






Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

Argex Titanium Inc.

Bergbau
Kanada
www.argex.ca


Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"

Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2018.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap