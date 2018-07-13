Canadian Exchanges Stock Scanner Laramide Resources Agnico Eagle Mines Lucara Diamond and Ivanhoe Mines

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / July 13, 2018 / Active-Investors free stock reports for this morning include these Toronto Exchanges' equitiesfrom the Metals & Mining industry: Laramide Resources, Agnico Eagle Mines, Lucara Diamond, and Ivanhoe Mines. Access our complimentary up-to-the-minute research reports by becoming an online member now: www.active-investors.com/registration-sg

The S&P/TSX Composite Index progressed 150.10 points, or 0.91%, to close Thursday's trading session at 16,567.42. The TSX Venture Exchange gained 0.78 points, or 0.11%, to finish at 728.97.

Moreover, the Mining index was up by 0.95%, closing at 128.17.

Today's stocks of interest consist of: Laramide Resources Ltd. (TSX: LAM), Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. (TSX: AEM), Lucara Diamond Corp. (TSX: LUC), and Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (TSX: IVN). Click the link below to view a sample of the free research report that will be available to you as a member of Active-Investors:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg

Laramide Resources Ltd

Toronto, Canada headquartered Laramide Resources Ltd.'s stock finish Thursday's session 2.00% lower at $0.25 with a total volume of 291,000 shares traded. Shares of the Company, which explores for and develops uranium projects in Australia and the US, are trading below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages. Laramide Resources' 200-day moving average of $0.33 is above its 50-day moving average of $0.29. View the research report on LAM.TO at:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/?symbol=LAM

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd

On Thursday, shares in Toronto, Canada headquartered Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. recorded a trading volume of 388,287 shares. The stock ended the day 1.47% higher at $60.61. Agnico Eagle Mines' stock has advanced 2.24% in the last month and 10.62% in the previous three months. Furthermore, the stock has gained 6.56% in the past year. The Company's shares are trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages. The stock's 50-day moving average of $58.05 is above its 200-day moving average of $55.91. Shares of the Company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland, are trading at a PE ratio of 66.53. Get the free report on AEM.TO at:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/?symbol=AEM

Lucara Diamond Corp.

On Thursday, shares in Vancouver, Canada headquartered Lucara Diamond Corp. ended the session 1.43% lower at $2.07 with a total volume of 239,295 shares traded. The stock is trading below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages. Furthermore, the stock's 200-day moving average of $2.27 is greater than its 50-day moving average of $2.09. Shares of the Company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of diamond properties in Africa, are trading at a PE ratio of 13.53. Access the most recent report coverage on LUC.TO at:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/?symbol=LUC

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd

Vancouver, Canada-based Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.'s stock closed the day flat at $2.65. The stock recorded a trading volume of 1.14 million shares. The Company's shares are trading below their 50-day and 200-day moving averages. Moreover, the stock's 200-day moving average of $3.18 is greater than its 50-day moving average of $2.98. Shares of the Company, which engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa, are trading at a PE ratio of 12.74. Today's complimentary report on IVN.TO can be accessed at:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/?symbol=IVN

Active-Investors:

Active-Investors (A-I) produces regular sponsoredand non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investmentnewsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and Canadian stocks.A-I has two distinct and independent departments. One department producesnon-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of pressreleases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ andthe other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by aregistered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investmentnewsletters, articles and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Suchsponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

A-I has not been compensated; directly orindirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASEPROCEDURES:

The non-sponsored content contained herein has beenprepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewedby a third-party research service company (the "Reviewer")represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information onanalyst credentials, please email info@active-investors.com.Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charterholder (the"Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the documenttemplates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary,based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable.Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable-effort basis. TheReviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits tovalidate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewedthe information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined byA-I. A-I is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of suchprocedures by the third-party research service company to the articles,documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any contentoutside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer inany way.

NO WARRANTY

A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer are notresponsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing ofthis document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is acceptedwhatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the useof this document. A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim anyfiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial orotherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document.Additionally, A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee theaccuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or(2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included informationis subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering,recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securitiesmentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only.Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full beforeinvesting. Neither A-I nor any party affiliated with us is a registeredinvestment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdictionwhatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for moreinformation, visit http://active-investors.com/legal-disclaimer/.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach outto us directly. If you're a company we are covering andwish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/orphone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: info@active-investors.com

Phone number: 73 29 92 6381

OfficeAddress: 6, Jalan Kia Peng, Kuala Lumpur, 50450 Kuala Lumpur, WilayahPersekutuan Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

SOURCE:Active-Investors