Cardero Closes Final Tranche of Private Placement

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 13, 2018) - Cardero Resource Corp. (TSXV: CDU) (FSE: CR5) ("Cardero" or the "Company") reports that it has closed a final tranche of a non-brokered private placement as previously announced on June 7, 2018, and June 12, 2018 and June 15, 2018 (the "Placement"). An additional 900,000 units ("the "Units") were issued on July 12, 2018 for gross proceeds of $126,000. The total number of Units placed in both tranches was 3,592,714 for total gross proceeds of $502,980. Each Unit consists of one common share in the capital of the Company (each, a "Share") and one‑half of one common share purchase warrant, with each whole warrant (each, a "Warrant") entitling the holder to acquire one additional Share at a price of $0.21 per Share for a period of up to two years, expiring on June 13, 2020. In the event that the closing price of the Shares on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") is at least $0.30 per Share for a period of ten consecutive trading days commencing four months and one day after the closing of the Placement, the Company may accelerate the expiry date of the Warrants by providing notice to the shareholders thereof and, in such case, the Warrants will expire on the 30th day after the date on which such notice is given by the Company.

All securities issued by the Company pursuant to this tranche of the Placement will have a four month and one day hold period in Canada ending on November 13, 2018. In connection with the Placement the Company paid finder's fees in a combination of cash ($890.00) and common shares (15,750), 7% of proceeds raised, to Canaccord Genuity Corp.

The proceeds will be used to advance the Company's Zonia copper project in Arizona and for general working capital.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities, in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such jurisdiction. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, "U.S. persons," as such term is defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act, unless an exemption from such registration is available.

