Laurion Announces Shares for Debt Transaction

TORONTO, July 13, 2018 -- Laurion Mineral Exploration Inc. (TSX.V:LME) (OTCPINK:LMEFF) (“Laurion” or the “Corporation”) is pleased to announce that it intends to settle an aggregate amount of CAD$45,185 in payables owing to certain arm’s length parties (the “Shares for Debt Transaction”) by issuing an aggregate of 564,812 common shares in its capital (“Common Shares”) at a deemed price of CAD$0.08 per share.

Satisfying the foregoing payables with Common Shares allows the Corporation to preserve its cash for use on its projects and for working capital.

The Common Shares issued pursuant to the Shares for Debt Transaction will be subject to a hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance.

The completion of the Shares for Debt Transaction is subject to a number of conditions, including the final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the “TSX-V”).

Financing Update

The Corporation announced in a news release disseminated on April 25, 2018 (see https://bit.ly/2Ju0d9F), the execution of a Letter of Intent (the “LOI”) outlining the principal terms and conditions pursuant to which a private investment group will finance and otherwise support the development and potential extraction of gold and other metals (such as silver, copper and zinc) from historic surface stockpiles located on Ishkoday (the “Surface Stockpiles”). The Corporation also announced, among other things, an immediate interim financing for gross proceeds of up to approximately $1 million to Laurion at a price of $0.07 per unit (the “Laurion Private Placement”), with each unit being comprised of one common share in the capital of Laurion and one warrant to acquire one additional common share at a price of $0.09 per share. The closing of the Laurion Private Placement is currently expected to close imminently, subject to, among other things, the final approval of the TSX-V. For more information about the LOI and the Laurion Private Placement, please refer to the Corporation’s news releases dated April 25, 2018, June 22, 2018 and July 6, 2018.

About Laurion Mineral Exploration Inc.

The Corporation is a junior mineral exploration and development company listed on the TSX-V under the symbol LME and on the OTCPINK under the symbol LMEFF. Laurion has 123,099,082 outstanding shares of which 58.2% are owned and controlled by Insiders and within the ‘friends and family’ category.

The Corporation’s emphasis is on the development of its flagship project, the 100% owned mid-stage Ishkoday Project, and its gold-silver and gold-rich polymetallic mineralization with a significant upside potential.

The Corporation has a property-wide database of 283 diamond drill holes totaling 40,729 m, detailed sampling, mapping, assays and geochemical analysis, and ground geophysics. The mineralization is open at depth beyond the current core drilling limit of -200 m from surface, based on the historical mining to a -685 m depth, as evidenced in the past producing Sturgeon River Mine (the “Mine”). The Mine produced 73,322 ounces of gold, and 15,929 ounces of silver from 1936 to1942 on the No. 3 Vein at 24 g/t gold, and generated a large gold and silver bearing stockpile of 144,070 tonnes grading 1.59 g/t gold in the Indicated Mineral Resources category (based on a NI 43 -101 Technical Report filed on SEDAR in June 2013 – refer to the Corporation’s news release dated April 23, 2013).

Mr. Jean Lafleur, P. Geo. (APGO, OGQ), Laurion’s Technical Advisor to the Board of Directors, is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 guidelines, and has reviewed and approved the content of this news release.

