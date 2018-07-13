Wir verwenden Cookies, um Ihnen eine optimale Funktion der Webseite zu ermöglichen. Wenn Sie weitersurfen, stimmen Sie der Cookie-Nutzung zu. Mehr erfahren
In Ihrem Webbrowser ist JavaScript deaktiviert. Um alle Funktionen dieser Website nutzen zu können, muss JavaScript aktiviert sein.
Menü Artikel
Suche
 

Funds Managed by Castlelake Acquire Additional Stake in Nevada Copper

22:18 Uhr  |  CNW

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES
OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

MINNEAPOLIS, July 13, 2018 /CNW/ - Global private investment firm Castlelake, L.P. ("Castlelake"), today announced that on July 9, 2018 it acquired 30,500,000 common shares (the "Shares") of Nevada Copper Corp. ("Nevada Copper") on behalf of its investment funds. The Shares were acquired at a price of CDN$0.60 per Share with the aggregate subscription price of CDN$18.3 million pursuant to a prospectus offering by Nevada Copper (the "Offering") in connection with which Nevada Copper issued an aggregate amount of 160,000,000 shares for aggregate gross proceeds of CDN$96 million. Following the closing of the Offering, Castlelake holds an aggregate of 118,700,000 common shares of Nevada Copper representing approximately 18.6% of the then outstanding common shares of Nevada Copper. Immediately prior to the Offering, Castlelake owned 88,200,000 common shares of Nevada Copper.

Nevada Copper owns 100% of the Pumpkin Hollow Copper Development Property located in Nevada, United States, a large advanced stage development copper property with substantial reserves and resources including copper, gold, silver, as well as a large iron resource.

Castlelake has acquired the Shares for investment purposes, and may acquire further Shares, or dispose of its holdings of Shares, both as investment conditions warrant. Nevada Copper is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "NCU".

For further information please contact Molly Schlax at (+1 612 851 3083). Nevada Copper is a corporation organized under the laws of British Columbia with its head office at Suite 1238, 200 Granville Street, Vancouver, British Columbia V6C 1S4.

About Castlelake

Castlelake, L.P. is a global private investment firm focused on investments in alternative assets, sub-performing loans, dislocated industries and corporate special situations, and is an experienced leader in aircraft ownership and servicing. With primary offices in Minneapolis and London, the Castlelake team comprises more than 130 professionals. As of March 31, 2018, Castlelake manages private funds and debt vehicles with approximately $13.0 billion in assets, on behalf of its investors, including endowments, foundations, public and private pension plans, private funds, family offices, insurance companies and sovereign wealth funds. For more information, visit www.castlelake.com.

SOURCE Castlelake, L.P.



Contact
Media Contact: Molly Schlax, +1 612 851 3083, molly.schlax@castlelake.com
Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

Nevada Copper Corp.

Bergbau
Kanada
www.nevadacopper.com


Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"

Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2018.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap