AIS Announces Successful UGAMP Meeting

Vancouver, British Columbia / July 13, 2018 - A.I.S. Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: AIS, OTCQB: AISSF) (the "Company" or "AIS") is pleased to advise shareholders that the UGAMP meeting of the Provincial Mining Environmental Management Unit was convened on July 5, 2018 to review the Company's exploration plans for the Guayatayoc project.

The meeting went very well with no objections to AIS's exploration activities being raised. A 30-day consultation period is now in effect, during which time further information may be requested by the three communities affected. One of the communities Quebralena, has already signed an assembly document regarding AIS's planned exploration work program.

Marc Morin CEO stated. "The Secretary for the Department of Mines along with his officers were very supportive of our project. He asked AIS to follow up with his department in the next 10 days to get an update on the status of the issue of the drilling permit."

AIS has a drilling company on standby in anticipation of receipt of its drilling permit. The Company intends to complete its seismic analysis, drill six holes to a depth of 350 meters each to test targets at its Guayatayoc concessions. Initially roads will be constructed, then drill pads and four 10,000 litre water tanks.

About Guayatayoc Property

AIS has an option over 5,225 ha in the Guayatayoc Salar which hosts favourable geology for lithium and was previously mined for boron, which is closely associated with lithium deposition. The salar is adjacent to the Salinas Grades salar and is situated 46km from the main sealed highway. The Company's January 2017 sampling program sampled two trenches where values of 920 ppm and 270 ppm of Li with Mg to Li Ratios of 1:1 (Refer to February 1, 2017 News Release) were discovered. Thirty five pits were also sampled with encouraging results (refer to February 22, 2017 News Release). Magnesium to lithium ratios were less than 4 to 1, which is excellent for low cost processing. The Company has produced 22 kilograms of samples to date. The AIS team met with Dr. R L Steinmetz PhD and representatives from the National Scientific and Technical Research Council (CONICET) who was able to provide valuable seismic, stratigraphy and other geological evidence to support the Company's exploration program. Dr. Steinmetz published her PhD thesis on the Guayatayoc basin in 2013 (Refer to the Company's 43-101 report for details). AIS may purchase 100% of the Guayatayoc Property by paying $4.5million USD by October 11, 2018.

Representatives of the following groups attended the UGAMP meeting:

Secretaria de Gestion Ambiental. Secretary of Environmental Management Secretaria de Derechos Humanos. Secretary of Human Rights. Secretaria de Salud Publica. Secretary of Public Health. Direccion Provincial de Politicas Ambientales y Recursos Naturales. Provincial Directorate of Environmental Policies and Natural Resources. Direccion de Control Agropecuario. Directorate of Agricultural Control. Direccion de Industria y Comercio. Directorate of Industry and Commerce. Direccion de Recursos Hidricos. Directorate of Water Resources Universidad Nacional de Jujuy (UNJU) National University of Jujuy (UNJU) Centro de Geologos. Geologists Center Asociacion Obrera Minera Argentina (AOMA). Argentina Mining Workers Association (AOMA). Empresarios Mineros (Camara Minera). Mining Businessmen Comunidades Indigenas de la zona Proyecto Minero (Quebralena, San Miguel de Las Colorados and Rincondillas). Indigenous Communities of the Mining Project zone (Quebralena, San Miguel de Las Colorados and Rincondillas). Autoridades Municipales de la zona del Proyecto Minero. Municipal Authorities of the Mining Project area Departamento de Control y Policia Minera quien tendra a su cargo la coordinacion de la UGAMP. Department of Control and Mining Police who will be in charge of the coordination of the UGAMP. Unidad de Gestion Quebrada de Humahuaca. Quebrada de Humahuaca Management Unit.

Qualified person

Phillip Thomas, BSc, Geol, MBusM, MAIG, MAIMVA, (CMV), a qualified person as defined under National Instrument 43-101 regulations, has reviewed the technical information that forms the basis of this news release, and has approved the disclosure herein. Mr. Thomas is not independent of the Company as he is an officer and shareholder.

About A.I.S. Resources

A.I.S. Resources Ltd. is a TSX-V listed investment issuer, was established in 1967 and is managed by experienced, highly qualified professionals, who have a long track record of success in lithium exploration, production and capital markets. Through their extensive business and scientific networks, they identify and develop early-stage projects worldwide, that have strong potential for growth with the objective of providing significant returns for shareholders. The Company's current activities are focused exclusively on the exploration and development of lithium brine projects in northern Argentina.

