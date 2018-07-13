Declan Increases Non-Brokered Private Placement

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 13, 2018 -- Declan Resources Inc. ("Declan" or the "Company") (CSE:LAN) announces that, further to its press release dated July 6, 2018, it has increased its non-brokered private placement (the “Offering”). The Company now intends to issue up to 12,000,000 units (each, a “Unit”) at a price of $0.25 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to $3,000,000, subject to regulatory approval.



Each Unit will consist of one common share and one-half of one common share purchase warrant. Each whole warrant will be exercisable at a price of $0.45 for a period of one year from the date of closing. The Company intends to use the proceeds from the Offering to commence exploration work and for general working capital.

For additional information please contact:

Declan Resources Inc.

Wayne Tisdale, President and CEO

T: (604) 639-4455

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: This release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the possible completion of a non-brokered private placement and the intended use of proceeds from the Offering. In making the forward-looking statements in this release, the Company has applied certain factors and assumptions that the Company believes are reasonable, including that the Company is able to obtain any required government or other regulatory approvals to complete the Company’s planned private placement and operations and that the Company is able to complete the Offering. However, the forward-looking statements in this release are subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause future results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. Such uncertainties and risks may include, among others, that the Offering will not complete, actual results of the Company’s operations being different than those expected by management and delays in obtaining or failure to obtain required government or other regulatory approvals or financing. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company does not intend, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to, update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to sell any securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “U.S. Securities Act”) or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.