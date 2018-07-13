Aura Minerals Announces Update on Production Guidance from its Operations in San Andres, Honduras

SAN ANDRES, Honduras, July 13, 2018 -- Aura Minerals Inc. (TSX:ORA) announces a decrease in its production guidance for its San Andres gold mine. The decrease is directly attributable due to a small number of individuals who have illegally entered the mine site and have been forcefully disrupting the Company from conducting operations in accordance with its life-of-mine plan.



The Company has notified the Union and the Ministry of Labour in Honduras that, as a direct result of this illegal action, the Company has laid-off over 44 employees at the mine, including some senior managers. The Company has suspended all non-vital operations, including agreements with third-party vendors, and will suspend all voluntary payments to the surrounding communities together with other cost and investment reduction initiatives.

Rodrigo Barbosa, the Company’s President and CEO commented, “These individuals are self-interested and do not represent the interests of the local communities. The Patronato, Mayor, Governor and the Community representatives have written official letters in favor of our subsidiary Minosa and requiring the Government to act against the criminals. We are working with local and national authorities to peacefully resolve the situation in a timely manner and expect the Honduran authorities to allow us to safely work within our concession.”

The Company’s updated 2018 gold production guidance for San Andres is a low of 65,000 ounces and a high of 85,000 ounces. There is no change in guidance for the EPP Project. The Company will provide guidance on the updated cash cost per ounce once available.

About Aura Minerals

Aura is a mid-tier gold and copper production company focused on the development and operation of gold and base metal projects in the Americas.

The Company's producing assets include the San Andres gold mine in Honduras and the Ernesto/Pau-a-Pique gold mine in Brazil. The Company’s copper-gold-silver mine in Mexico is being reviewed to re-start and the Company is also conducting an exploration program at its Sao Francisco gold mine in Brazil to determine if a re-start of the mine is feasible. In addition, the Company has two additional gold projects in Brazil, Almas and Matupá, and one gold project in Colombia, Tolda Fria.

Aura Minerals is focused on responsible, sustainable growth and strives to operate to the highest environmental and safety standards and in a socially responsible manner at all of its operations.

