East Africa Metals Announces Issuance of Previously Approved Bonus Common Shares

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 13, 2018 -- East Africa Metals Inc. (TSX Venture:EAM) (“East Africa” or the “Company”) announces the issuance of 125,000 previously approved bonus common shares to an executive of the Company.
In 2016, the Company’s Board of Directors approved the grant of up to 2,750,000 bonus common shares (the “Shares”) certain officers of the Company, subject to certain conditions including the issue of mining license for the Company’s Harvest project, shareholder approval, and approval of TSX Venture Exchange. Shareholders voted 99.28% in favour (see news release dated June 24, 2016) and in 2016 the TSX Venture Exchange approved of the issuance of the Shares. As announced on December 15, 2017, following receipt of the mining license for the Harvest project, the Company issued 1,750,000 Shares to certain officers of the Company. On January 26, 2018, the Company issued another 250,000 Shares to certain executives of the Company.
The July 9, 2018, issuance of Shares is subject to a hold period expiring November 10, 2018. The Company has yet to issue the remaining 625,000 Shares.
