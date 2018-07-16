Wir verwenden Cookies, um Ihnen eine optimale Funktion der Webseite zu ermöglichen. Wenn Sie weitersurfen, stimmen Sie der Cookie-Nutzung zu. Mehr erfahren
Atalaya Mining plc: Second Quarter 2018 Operations Update

Acropolis - Atalaya Mining plc (AIM:ATYM, TSX:AYM) is pleased to announce its operations update for the second quarter of 2018.

PROYECTO RIOTINTO

Second quarter

First quarter

Full year guidance

2018

2017

2018

2018

Ore mined

(M tonnes)

2.6

2.3

2.6

9.7

Waste mined

(M tonnes)

4.8

4.6

5.4

16.5

Ore milled

(M tonnes)

2.5

2.2

2.2

9.6

Cu grade

(%)

0.48

0.49

0.48

0.48

Cu recovery

(%)

87.31

85.09

88.47

84 – 86

Cu production

(tonnes)

10,446

9,058

9,441

37,000 – 40,000
 

Copper production at Proyecto Riotinto for Q2 2018 has increased to 10,446 tonnes from 9,058 tonnes reported in Q2 2017, and 9,441 tonnes in Q1 2018, representing an increase of 15% and 11% respectively. This quarter’s copper production replaces Q1 2018’s as the second highest quarterly production on record.

In terms of ore milled, 2.5 million tonnes were processed in the quarter, the highest ever quarterly throughput. Copper head grade was in line with expectations. The increase in copper production during the quarter is mainly attributable to the high volume of ore milled with above-budgeted metallurgical recovery rates, averaging 87.31%. Processing throughput was better than expected mainly due to high utilisation rates.

The Company maintains its previously stated copper production guidance for 2018 of 37,000 – 40,000 tonnes.

Click on, or paste the following link into your web browser, to view the associated PDF document.

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/6268U_1-2018-7-13.pdf

Contacts:

Newgate Communications

Elisabeth Cowell / James Ash / James Browne

+44 20 7680 6550

4C Communications

Carina Corbett

+44 20 3170 7973

Canaccord Genuity (NOMAD and Joint Broker)

Henry Fitzgerald-O'Connor / Martin Davison / James Asensio

+44 20 7523 8000

BMO Capital Markets (Joint Broker)

Jeffrey Couch / Neil Haycock / Tom Rider

+44 20 7236 1010

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

END

To view the original release, please click here

Source: Atalaya Mining plc (TSX:AYM, AIM:ATYM)

