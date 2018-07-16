White Rock Minerals Ltd.: Interview with MD & CEO on High Grade Zinc Project

ABN Newswire Ballarat, July 16, 2018 -



This podcast can be found via the following link:

http://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/2382N1PO





About White Rock Minerals Ltd



White Rock Minerals Ltd (ASX:WRM) is an Australian listed minerals exploration and development company with projects located in northern NSW (gold and silver) and central Alaska (zinc, silver, lead and gold). The White Rock vision is to explore and develop both precious and base metal projects.



White Rock's cornerstone asset is the Mt Carrington epithermal gold-silver project in northern NSW. The Mt Carrington project has great leverage to the Australian gold and silver prices with a positive scoping study providing a path towards feasibility studies and development in the near term.



White Rock is also exploring the Red Mountain project in Alaska. Red Mountain is a globally significant advanced VMS project with high grade zinc and silver in two deposits. White Rock is exploring for additional high grade deposits that will enhance the projects leverage to an upturn in the fortunes of zinc and silver.







Contact



White Rock Minerals Ltd

Matthew Gill (Managing Director & CEO)

Phone: +61-3-5331-4644

Email: info@whiterockminerals.com.au

Website: www.whiterockminerals.com.au

