Sierra Metals Reports Second Quarter 2018 Production Results Including Record Consolidated Quarterly Ore Throughput

TORONTO, July 16, 2018 - Sierra Metals Inc. ("Sierra Metals" or "the Company") is pleased to report second quarter 2018 production results featuring the highest level of consolidated quarterly ore throughput to date.

Results are from Sierra Metals' three underground mines in Latin America: The Yauricocha polymetallic mine in Peru, and the Bolivar copper and Cusi silver Mines in Mexico.

Second Quarter 2018 Production Highlights

Silver production of 0.7 million ounces; a 12% increase from Q2 2017

Copper production of 8.6 million pounds; a 62% increase from Q2 2017

Zinc production of 20.3 million pounds; a 10% increase from Q2 2017

Gold production of 1,814 ounces; a 38% increase from Q2 2017

Total of 602,087 tonnes processed; a 32% increase from Q2 2017

Record quarterly ore throughput at both the Yauricocha Mine and Bolivar Mine

The Company achieved record quarterly ore throughput from both the Yauricocha and Bolivar Mines, continuing the successful production increases realized during the last five quarters. Consolidated production of Copper increased 62% to 8.6 million pounds, silver increased 12% to 0.7 million ounces, lead decreased 16% to 7.1 million pounds, zinc increased 11% to 20.3 million pounds and gold increased 38% to 1,814 ounces compared to Q2 2017.

The Yauricocha mine achieved record quarterly ore throughput during Q2 2018. Metal production in Q2 increased due to higher ore throughput, higher copper and gold head grades, and higher copper, lead and gold recoveries. Record ore throughput at Bolivar, along with higher copper and silver head grades, and copper and gold recoveries, resulted in an increase in equivalent metal production compared to Q2 2017. At Cusi, the increase in ore throughput and higher silver recoveries resulted in higher silver equivalent production. The Company expects to continue to realize the benefits of the efforts at Cusi focusing on production from the Santa Rosa de Lima zone during the rest of 2018.

Igor Gonzales, President, and CEO of Sierra Metals commented: "I am very pleased with our Q2 2018 production results which include record consolidated ore throughput, and notable increases to the consolidated payable production of silver, copper, zinc, and gold. The Company continued its strong performance and built upon the first quarter's solid production results. Our strong performance this quarter is attributed to sequential, record production at both the Yauricocha and Bolivar mines where we continue to obtain the benefits of successful operational improvement programs. Furthermore, a strong increase in tonnage at Cusi was noted in the second quarter, and the Company is reaping the rewards of a successful turnaround program and the refocusing of the Mine's production to the Santa Rosa de Lima zone, which boasts higher grades and increased widths.

During the second quarter, the Company released encouraging Preliminary Economic Assessments studies ("PEA's") for all three Mines demonstrating positive economics and supporting future operational production increases. The full reports for the PEA's will be filed on Sedar and Edgar within 45 days of the news releases. Development at all three Mines will continue with an objective of progressing the resource increases at the Cusi Mine, as well as the reserve and resource increases at the Yauricocha and Bolivar Mines into the mine plans. Additionally, continued exploration programs at all three Mines are expected to further increase reserves and resources at all mines which benefit future growth plans.

Yauricocha continues to perform with record tonnage ore throughput in the second quarter. Final infrastructure for the Yauricocha tunnel should be completed early in Q3 2018 allowing for more capacity to handle larger volumes of waste and ore. The Yauricocha shaft is also being sunk to the 1270 level this year providing access to further reserves and resources at the Mine. The Mine will see consistent levels of ore throughput in 2018 due to a refurbishment of the lower part of the Mascota Shaft starting in Q3 2018 which could potentially cause a slowdown in production rates during that time period. However, this has already been factored into our 2018 production guidance.

At Bolivar, the company also had record tonnage ore throughput in the second quarter and also continues to improve and perform well. Production should increase incrementally in the second half of the year and is expected to reach approximately 3,500 tonnes per day by the end of the year. Installation of an additional mill in the second half of this year will help grind size optionality and improve recoveries at the plant.

At Cusi, tonnage continued to improve in the second quarter, and the Mine realized a 73% increase in ore throughput when compared to Q1 2018. The Company continues to increase mill feed from the Santa Rosa de Lima zone, while mining selected structures in the older part of the mine. Production has been increasing in the second quarter, and the Company reached the existing mill's capacity of 650 tonnes per day at the end of second quarter. The addition of another ball mill will see the capacity increase to approximately 1,200 tonnes per day in early 2019. Additionally, the company has recently defined a significant high-grade silver zone, which remains open to depth within the Santa Rosa de Lima structure which will help contribute increased, higher grade mill feed going forward."

Mr. Gonzales concluded, "Management is very optimistic for the second half of 2018 and beyond as the groundwork has been set for continued improvements, through the modernizing and implementation of best operational practices. We continue to realize positive returns on our capital investments, and the recent PEA results demonstrate a path for continued growth at all our Mines. Ongoing aggressive brownfield exploration programs at all mines are expected to provide further growth in reserves and resources adding to the value of our assets during the year ahead."

Consolidated Production Results









Consolidated Production 3 Months Ended 6 Months Ended 2018 Guidance

Q2 2018 Q2 2017 % Var. Q2 2018 Q2 2017 % Var. Low High

















Tonnes processed (mt) 602,087 454,805 32% 1,159,797 984,500 18%





Daily throughput 6,881 5,198 32% 6,627 5,626 18%







































Silver ounces (000's) 692 616 12% 1,287 1,314 -2% 2,474 2,886 Copper pounds (000's) 8,621 5,315 62% 16,710 12,605 33% 32,700 38,100 Lead pounds (000's) 7,096 8,467 -16% 13,408 17,610 -24% 19,100 22,300 Zinc pounds (000's) 20,300 18,530 10% 38,514 36,666 5% 62,900 73,400 Gold ounces 1,814 1,312 38% 3,765 3,089 22% 6,700 7,800



































Silver equivalent ounces (000's)(1) 4,663 3,287 42% 9,071 7,034 29% 13,900 16,210 Copper equivalent pounds (000's)(1) 24,452 21,937 11% 47,937 47,071 2% 89,184 104,005 Zinc equivalent pounds (000's)(1) 55,279 47,165 17% 102,190 99,479 3% 183,830 214,468



















(1) Silver equivalent ounces and copper and zinc equivalent pounds for Q2 2018 were calculated using the following realized prices: $16.36/oz Ag, $3.12/lb Cu, $1.09/lb Pb, $1.38/lb Zn, $1,296/oz Au. Silver equivalent ounces and copper and zinc equivalent pounds for Q2 2017 were calculated using the following realized prices: $17.22/oz Ag, $2.58/lb Cu, $0.99/lb Pb, $1.20/lb Zn, $1,265/oz Au. Silver equivalent ounces and copper and zinc equivalent pounds for 6M 2018 were calculated using the following realized prices: $16.56/oz Ag, $3.13/lb Cu, $1.12/lb Pb, $1.47/lb Zn, $1,315/oz Au. Silver equivalent ounces and copper and zinc equivalent pounds for 6M 2017 were calculated using the following realized prices: $17.47/oz Ag, $2.61/lb Cu, $/1.02lb Pb, $1.24/lb Zn, $1,248/oz Au.

Yauricocha Mine, Peru

The Yauricocha Mine processed a quarterly record of 283,450 tonnes during Q2 2018, representing a 19% increase from Q2 2017. Zinc equivalent metal production in Q2 2018 increased by 9% due to higher ore throughput, higher copper and gold head grades, and higher copper, lead and gold recoveries. Copper production was 77% higher, zinc production was 11% higher, and gold production was 43% higher than Q2 2017, while silver production was 12% lower, and lead production was 15% lower than Q2 2017.

The Company continues to see positive improvements from the restructuring at Yauricocha with increased ore throughput, and higher zinc and copper production due to the inclusion of more Cuerpos Chicos, which has higher zinc head grades, and Esperanza ore which is a copper-rich ore zone.

The Company remains focused on capitalizing on the successful drilling campaigns executed during 2017 which resulted in significant increases to the reserves and resources at Yauricocha. Continued production growth is expected to be realized from the strategic allocation of operating cash flows towards growth efficient capital, in order to provide the infrastructure, and scoping studies necessary to monetize the reserve and resource increases as quickly as possible.

A summary of production from the Yauricocha Mine for Q2 2018 is provided below:







Yauricocha Production 3 Months Ended 6 Months Ended

Q2 2018 Q2 2017 % Var. Q2 2018 Q2 2017 % Var.













Tonnes processed (mt) 283,450 237,912 19% 554,839 489,092 13%

Daily throughput 3,239 2,719 19% 3,171 2,795 13%





























Silver grade (g/t) 59.19 76.08 -22% 59.35 78.80 -25%

Copper grade 0.95% 0.69% 38% 0.92% 0.75% 22%

Lead grade 1.28% 1.81% -29% 1.27% 1.79% -29%

Zinc grade 3.66% 3.88% -6% 3.56% 3.74% -5%

Gold Grade (g/t) 0.54 0.49 11% 0.57 0.52 9%















Silver recovery 72.71% 76.97% -6% 72.71% 76.43% -5%

Copper recovery 65.37% 60.65% 8% 65.37% 61.39% 6%

Lead recovery 84.82% 84.32% 1% 84.82% 85.15% 0%

Zinc recovery 88.73% 89.84% -1% 88.73% 89.48% -1%

Gold Recovery 16.48% 15.21% 8% 16.48% 16.33% 1%













Silver ounces (000's) 392 448 -12% 758 947 -20% Copper pounds (000's) 3,884 2,192 77% 7,611 4,975 53% Lead pounds (000's) 6,809 8,010 -15% 12,878 16,392 -21% Zinc pounds (000's) 20,300 18,268 11% 38,443 36,041 7% Gold ounces 807 566 43% 1,642 1,344 22%













Zinc equivalent pounds (000's)(1) 39,841 36,612 9% 74,468 74,777 0%

(1) Silver equivalent ounces and copper and zinc equivalent pounds for Q2 2018 were calculated using the following realized prices: $16.36/oz Ag, $3.12/lb Cu, $1.09/lb Pb, $1.38/lb Zn, $1,296/oz Au. Silver equivalent ounces and copper and zinc equivalent pounds for Q2 2017 were calculated using the following realized prices: $17.22/oz Ag, $2.58/lb Cu, $0.99/lb Pb, $1.20/lb Zn, $1,265/oz Au. Silver equivalent ounces and copper and zinc equivalent pounds for 6M 2018 were calculated using the following realized prices: $16.56/oz Ag, $3.13/lb Cu, $1.12/lb Pb, $1.47/lb Zn, $1,315/oz Au. Silver equivalent ounces and copper and zinc equivalent pounds for 6M 2017 were calculated using the following realized prices: $17.47/oz Ag, $2.61/lb Cu, $/1.02lb Pb, $1.24/lb Zn, $1,248/oz Au.

Bolivar Mine, Mexico

The Bolivar Mine processed a record 272,040 tonnes in Q2 2018, representing a 41% increase over Q2 2017. The higher ore throughput, copper and silver head grades, and copper and gold recoveries resulted in a 45% increase in copper equivalent production in Q2 2018 compared to Q2 2017. In Q2 2018, copper production increased by 52% to 4,737,000 pounds, silver production increased 50% to 110,000 ounces, and gold production increased 47% to 911 ounces compared to Q2 2017. The Company has been successful at increasing tonnage at Bolivar through the commissioning of new equipment, increased development to access more minable stopes, and plant improvements that have increased recoveries.

The Company continues to define higher grade ore sources at Bolivar West and Bolivar Northwest which are expected to come into the mine plan by the second half of 2019. However, as a short-term planning strategy, the Bolivar Mine continues to focus on developing and mining the El Gallo Inferior zone to centralize operations, optimize equipment usage and to improve productivity. The Company remains confident that ore throughput can be increased to 3,500 tonnes per day during Q3 or Q4 2018.

A summary of production for the Bolivar Mine for Q2 2018 is provided below:







Bolivar Production 3 Months Ended 6 Months Ended

Q2 2018 Q2 2017 % Var. Q2 2018 Q2 2017 % Var.













Tonnes processed (mt) 272,040 192,937 41% 531,415 436,911 22%

Daily throughput 3,109 2,205 41% 3,037 2,497 22%





























Copper grade 0.97% 0.97% 1% 0.96% 1.00% -4%

Silver grade (g/t) 16.61 15.65 6% 17.21 15.42 12%

Gold grade (g/t) 0.15 0.17 -15% 0.16 0.19 -15%

















Copper recovery 81.33% 76.04% 7% 81.01% 79.17% 2%

Silver recovery 75.53% 75.22% 0% 78.25% 77.28% 1%

Gold recovery 71.81% 58.32% 23% 71.34% 54.81% 30%













Copper pounds (000's) 4,737 3,123 52% 9,099 7,630 19% Silver ounces (000's) 110 73 50% 230 167 37% Gold ounces 911 620 47% 1,959 1,460 34%













Copper equivalent pounds (000's)(1) 5,691 3,914 45% 11,138 9,449 18%















(1) Silver equivalent ounces and copper and zinc equivalent pounds for Q2 2018 were calculated using the following realized prices: $16.36/oz Ag, $3.12/lb Cu, $1.09/lb Pb, $1.38/lb Zn, $1,296/oz Au. Silver equivalent ounces and copper and zinc equivalent pounds for Q2 2017 were calculated using the following realized prices: $17.22/oz Ag, $2.58/lb Cu, $0.99/lb Pb, $1.20/lb Zn, $1,265/oz Au. Silver equivalent ounces and copper and zinc equivalent pounds for 6M 2018 were calculated using the following realized prices: $16.56/oz Ag, $3.13/lb Cu, $1.12/lb Pb, $1.47/lb Zn, $1,315/oz Au. Silver equivalent ounces and copper and zinc equivalent pounds for 6M 2017 were calculated using the following realized prices: $17.47/oz Ag, $2.61/lb Cu, $/1.02lb Pb, $1.24/lb Zn, $1,248/oz Au.

Cusi Mine, Mexico

Total ore processed increased by 95% in Q2 to 46,597 tonnes when compared to Q2 2017 and increased 73% when compared to Q1 2018. Silver equivalent production increased 46% compared to Q2 2017.

Silver production of 190,000 ounces increased 100% in Q2 2017, as the metallurgical work performed during 2017 increased silver recoveries by 25%, and ore throughput was 100% higher than Q2 2017 as the Company has successfully transitioned to mining the recently developed Santa Rosa de Lima zone. This zone was being developed for the majority of 2017 as ramps were being prepared to access the minable stopes within the deposit.

The Company is currently mining selected higher-grade structures at the old mine, the San Antonio vein, as well as the Santa Rosa de Lima structure containing improved head grades to the mill at Cusi. The Company has successfully increased tonnage from the Santa Rosa de Lima zone to approximately 50% of the current mill feed, as well as other zones in the areas previously developed with a different mandate to produce from disseminated mineralized zones until the mill is operating at its capacity of 650 tonnes per day. Additionally, structural development at the Santa Rosa de Lima zone will be completed using long hole mining versus the existing cut and fill methodology which should result in lower costs going forward.

A summary of production for the Cusi Mine for Q2 2018 is provided below:







Cusi Production 3 Months Ended 6 Months Ended

Q2 2018 Q2 2017 % Var. Q2 2018 Q2 2017 % Var.













Tonnes processed (mt) 46,597 23,956 95% 73,543 58,497 26% Daily throughput

533 274 95% 420 334 26%













Silver grade (g/t)

155.60 188.95 -18% 151.16 163.66 -8% Gold grade (g/t)

0.16 0.27 -41% 0.17 0.26 -35% Lead grade

0.36% 1.11% -67% 0.41% 1.19% -66% Zinc grade

0.33% 1.08% -69% 0.40% 1.19% -67%













Silver recovery

81.66% 65.42% 25% 83.41% 64.76% 29% Gold recovery

39.80% 60.72% -34% 41.91% 59.10% -29% Lead recovery

77.22% 78.02% -1% 80.27% 79.38% 1% Zinc recovery

0.00% 45.80% -100% 10.99% 40.86% -73%













Silver ounces (000's) 190 95 100% 298 199 50% Gold ounces 96 126 -24% 165 285 -42% Lead pounds (000's) 287 457 -37% 530 1,218 -57% Zinc pounds (000's) 0 262 -100% 71 625 -89%













Silver equivalent ounces (000's)(1) 217 149 46% 353 335 6%

(1) Silver equivalent ounces and copper and zinc equivalent pounds for Q2 2018 were calculated using the following realized prices: $16.36/oz Ag, $3.12/lb Cu, $1.09/lb Pb, $1.38/lb Zn, $1,296/oz Au. Silver equivalent ounces and copper and zinc equivalent pounds for Q2 2017 were calculated using the following realized prices: $17.22/oz Ag, $2.58/lb Cu, $0.99/lb Pb, $1.20/lb Zn, $1,265/oz Au. Silver equivalent ounces and copper and zinc equivalent pounds for 6M 2018 were calculated using the following realized prices: $16.56/oz Ag, $3.13/lb Cu, $1.12/lb Pb, $1.47/lb Zn, $1,315/oz Au. Silver equivalent ounces and copper and zinc equivalent pounds for 6M 2017 were calculated using the following realized prices: $17.47/oz Ag, $2.61/lb Cu, $/1.02lb Pb, $1.24/lb Zn, $1,248/oz Au.

Quality Control

All technical data contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Gordon Babcock, P.Eng., Chief Operating Officer and a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

Americo Zuzunaga, MAusIMM CP (Mining Engineer) and Vice President of Corporate Planning is a Qualified Person and chartered professional qualifying as a Competent Person under the Joint Ore Reserves Committee (JORC) Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves.

Augusto Chung, FAusIMM CP (Metallurgist) and Consultant to Sierra Metals is a Qualified Person and chartered professional qualifying as a Competent Person on metallurgical processes.

About Sierra Metals

Sierra Metals Inc. is Canadian based growing polymetallic mining company with production from its Yauricocha Mine in Peru, and its Bolivar and Cusi Mines in Mexico. The Company is focused on increasing production volume and growing mineral resources. Sierra Metals has recently had several new key discoveries and still has many more exciting brownfield exploration opportunities at all three Mines in Peru and Mexico that are within close proximity to the existing mines. Additionally, the Company also has large land packages at all three mines with several prospective regional targets providing longer-term exploration upside and mineral resource growth potential.

The Company's Common Shares trade on the Bolsa de Valores de Lima and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "SMT" and on the NYSE American Exchange under the symbol "SMTS".

