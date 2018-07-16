Cardinal Makes New Gold Discovery at Ndongo

TORONTO, July 16, 2018 -- Cardinal Resources Ltd. (ASX:CDV) (TSX:CDV) (“Cardinal” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce that it has intersected further gold at a new discovery named Ndongo East on its 100% owned Ndongo License, located approximately 15 km north of the Company’s flagship Namdini Gold Project which has a 6.5 Moz Indicated Mineral Resource (Figure 1).

Highlights

• RC drilling has returned significant gold intercepts from the Ndongo East target:

NDRC248: 9m @ 23.3 g/t Au (including 3m @ 59.2 g/t Au) from 60m

NDRC237: 9m @ 2.4 g/t Au from 43m



NDRC216: 7m @ 4.4 g/t Au from 14m



NDRC241: 6m @ 2.0 g/t Au from 11m



• Rock chip samples returned significant gold grades within two Ndongo prospects including:

13.7 g/t Au from Ndongo East

3.5 g/t Au from Ndongo East

1.6 g/t Au from Dusi

• These results further highlight the potential for discovery of economic gold mineralisation within the Ndongo License which straddles the prolific Ndongo Shear Zone located approximately 15 km north of Cardinal’s Namdini Gold deposit (6.5 Moz Indicated Resource)

• Field crews are continuing with geological mapping, surface rock sampling, trenching and geophysical surveys to help identify new targets and refine existing targets

• Drilling is continuing and further assay results are pending from Ndongo East

Cardinal’s Chief Executive Officer / Managing Director, Archie Koimtsidis stated:

“We are very encouraged with the first pass shallow RC drilling results from Ndongo East which tested approximately 400 m strike length of coincident gold-in-soil anomalies and geophysical targets. This discovery lies within a much larger target area which has an overall strike length of approximately 9 km (Figure 2).

“Ndongo East is now the second target within the Ndongo license to return significant gold mineralisation. The first was the recent discovery made by Cardinal at the Zupeliga South target located approximately 10 km to the southwest of this new discovery at Ndongo East (see Press Release dated 28 May 2018).

“The objective of this first pass programme covering the Ndongo licence is to discover shallow higher-grade gold mineralisation that could be mined in satellite pits and hauled to Namdini for processing.”

Ndongo Prospecting License

The Ndongo Prospecting License covers an area of 295 km2, having been recently expanded by the purchase of two exploration licence areas from Kinross Gold in August 2017 (Figure 1).

The license area is considered highly prospective for the discovery of economic gold mineralisation associated with the prolific Nangodi Shear Zone, a splay fault off the main regional-scale Bole-Bolgatanga Shear. Elsewhere, the Nangodi Shear Zone is spatially related to no fewer than four gold discoveries, including the Company’s flagship Namdini Gold Project with a 6.5 Moz Indicated Resource, the Shaanxi Mine, the historic Nangodi Gold Mine and the Youga Gold Mine in Burkina Faso, adjacent to the Ghana border. In addition, there are numerous historic shallow artisanal workings along many parts of this shear zone approximately 15 km north of the Namdini Gold Project (Figure 2).

Ndongo East Prospect

The Ndongo East Prospect is located within North East - South West trending Birimian metavolcanics and metasediments.

Rock chip samples collected during geological mapping at this prospect were observed to be variably altered with chlorite-silica-carbonate alterations and containing pyrite sulphides.

Several RC drill fences have been drilled across the strike of the coincident gold-in-soil anomalies and geophysical targets with encouraging results. The mineralised intercepts show that gold mineralisation currently occurs over a strike length of approximately 400 m (Figures 3, 4 and 5) and importantly, remains open in all directions.

Further RC drilling is planned to commence immediately along strike and at depth to further delineate this gold mineralised zone and to determine whether additional sub-parallel mineralised horizons can be located.

Rock Chip Samples and Results

Seven exploration target areas approximately 15 km north of the Namdini Gold Project have been initially identified for more detailed investigation through assessing geophysical, geochemical and geological data (Figure 2). Rock chip samples from two target areas, Ndongo East and Dusi (Table 1 and Figure 6) have returned favourable results. Further sampling has been conducted across the license and assay results are awaited.

Sample_ID Location mEast mNorth Au g/t Lithology Description NGRX064

A – A1 NDONGO

EAST 758,271 1,201,994 2.8 Quartz Vein Milky quartz with sulphides. Artisanal waste pile.



NGRX066

B – B1 NDONGO

EAST 758,270 1,202,000 13.6 Quartz Vein Milky-smoky quartz with sulphides. Artisanal waste pile.



NGRX110

C - C1 NDONGO

EAST 758,236 1,201,916 3.5 Diorite Quartz-rich strongly altered rock (granodiorite/felsite) with sulphides. Artisanal workings. EDPE0001

D – D1 DUSI 752,146 1,193,454 1.2 Granite Bleached/altered coarse grained granodiorite + milky quartz veinlets with pyrite. Artisanal float. EDPE0002

E - E1 DUSI 752,122 1,193,508 1.6 Granite Granitoid wall rock with milky quartz vein + pyrite. Artisanal pit.



NGRX111

F - F1 NDONGO

EAST 758,234 1,201,921 2.8 Diorite Medium grained altered and sheared rock with strong silicification, quartz veinlets and carbonate alteration + sulphides. EPAF001

G – G1 NDONGO

EAST 758,232 1,201,938 1.5 Diorite Intrusive with chlorite-silica-carbonate alteration + disseminated sulphides.



EPAF003

H - H1 NDONGO

EAST 758,251 1,201,960 2.5 Diorite Intrusive with chlorite-silica-carbonate alteration + disseminated sulphides.



NGRX114

I – I1 NDONGO

EAST 758,174 1,201,822 5.4 Diorite Wall rock, moderately weathered and oxidized + stockwork of milky quartz vein with sulphides.



Table 1: Rock Chip Samples with Location Coordinates, Rock Descriptions and Gold Assay Results

ABOUT CARDINAL

Cardinal Resources Ltd. (ASX:CDV) (TSX:CDV) is a gold-focused exploration and development Company which holds interests in tenements within Ghana, West Africa.

The Company’s Namdini Project has an Indicated Mineral Resource of 6.5 Moz of gold contained in 180 Mt at 1.1 g/t Au at a cut-off of 0.5 g/t Au and an Inferred Mineral Resource of 0.5 Moz of gold contained in 13 Mt @ 1.2 g/t Au at a cut-off of 0.5g/t Au.

The Company is focused on the development of the Namdini Project through advancing its PFS studies, supported by additional multi-disciplinary engineering and metallurgical activities.

Exploration programmes are also continuing at the Company’s Bolgatanga (Northern Ghana) and Subranum (Southern Ghana) Projects.

Competent Person’s / Qualified Person’s Statement

The information in this press release is based on information prepared by Mr. Paul Abbott, a full-time employee of Cardinal Resources, who is a member of the Geological Society of South Africa. Mr. Abbott has sufficient experience which is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and the activity which he is undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person, as defined in the 2012 Edition of the “Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves”.

The information in this press release has been compiled and reviewed by Mr. Richard Bray, a Registered Professional Geologist with the Australian Institute of Geoscientists and Mr. Ekow Taylor, a Chartered Professional Geologist with the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy. Mr. Bray and Mr. Taylor have more than five years’ experience relevant to the styles of mineralisation and type of deposits under consideration and to the activity which is being undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person, as defined in the 2012 Edition of the “Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves” and as a Qualified Person as defined by the NI43-101 instrument. Mr. Bray and Mr. Taylor are full-time employees of Cardinal and hold equity securities in the Company. Mr. Bray and Mr. Taylor have consented to the inclusion of the matters in this report based on the information in the form and context in which it appears.

SCHEDULE 1 NDONGO LICENSE AREA DRILL RESULTS Hole ID Depth (m) Dip Azimuth Grid ID mEast mNorth mRL NDRC216 120 -60.51° 122.79° WGS84_30N 758,216 1,201,925 210 NDRC217 120 -60.54° 121.74° WGS84_30N 758,220 1,201,962 216 NDRC218 130 -60.17° 113.86° WGS84_30N 758,248 1,202,008 209 NDRC222 125 -60.68° 117.00° WGS84_30N 758,266 1,202,058 208 NDRC230 130 -61.28° 119.07° WGS84_30N 758,203 1,202,026 211 NDRC237 120 -61.60° 113.85° WGS84_30N 758,041 1,201,661 218 NDRC238 120 -61.21° 115.00° WGS84_30N 758,001 1,201,688 217 NDRC241 126 -61.86° 116.55° WGS84_30N 758,166 1,201,825 218 NDRC242 120 -61.47° 114.50° WGS84_30N 758,126 1,201,846 219 NDRC248 120 -60.32° 113.48° WGS84_30N 758,173 1,201,950 209

Table 2: Meta-Data Listing of Drill Holes

Hole ID mFrom mTo mWidth Au g/t NDRC216 14 21 7 4.4 NDRC216 60 61 1 2.6 NDRC217 7 11 4 1.5 NDRC217 19 21 2 1.1 NDRC217 36 39 3 2.6 NDRC217 113 114 1 0.5 NDRC218 25 26 1 1.0 NDRC218 32 33 1 1.6 NDRC218 43 44 1 0.7 NDRC218 85 86 1 0.6 NDRC222 27 28 1 0.8 NDRC222 35 36 1 1.9 NDRC222 43 44 1 0.8 NDRC230 62 65 3 1.1 NDRC237 43 52 9 2.4 NDRC237 111 112 1 0.6 NDRC238 83 84 1 0.6 NDRC241 11 17 6 2.0 NDRC241 63 64 1 0.6 NDRC242 50 53 3 1.1 NDRC242 99 100 1 0.5 NDRC248 60 69 9 23.3

Table 3: Summary of Individual Intercepts

Notes:

Samples are analyzed for Au (SGS Lab FAA505 method) which is a 50-gm fire assay fusion with AAS instrument finish.

Grid coordinates are in WGS84 Zone 30 North.

APPENDIX 1

JORC CODE 2012 EDITION

TABLE 1 REPORTING OF EXPLORATION RESULTS

Section 1 – Sampling Technique and Data

Criteria JORC Code Explanation Commentary Sampling techniques Nature and quality of sampling (e.g. cut channels, random chips, or specific specialised industry standard measurement tools appropriate to the minerals under investigation, such as down hole gamma sondes, or handheld XRF instruments, etc.). These examples should not be taken as limiting the broad meaning of sampling.











Rock Chip samples comprise of sampling of random surface rocks by collecting rock pieces suitable for assaying. Samples weigh on average 1.5Kg. Samples are photographed both wet and dry and geologically logged.



Reverse Circulation (RC) drill samples are collected by using downhole sampling hammers with nominal 127 to 140mm diameters. Samples are collected through a cyclone and immediately weighed to determine recoveries; the entire sample is then split by a three-tier riffle splitter. Two samples (~2.5-3.0 kg) are collected, one for the lab, the other a duplicate stored at the Bolgatanga sample shed. Include reference to measures taken to ensure sample representivity and the appropriate calibration of any measurement tools or systems used.













Sampling is guided by Cardinal Resources protocols and Quality Control procedures as per industry standard.



To ensure the representative nature of Rock Chip samples, numerous samples are collected of the mineralisation styles to determine the grade characteristics of the mineralisation.



To ensure representative sampling, 1m RC samples are collected from a cyclone, passing them through a three-tier riffle splitter, and taking duplicate samples every 20th sample. Aspects of the determination of mineralisation that are Material to the Public Report.





In cases where ‘industry standard’ work has been done this would be relatively simple (e.g. ‘reverse circulation drilling was used to obtain 1 m samples from which 3 kg was pulverised to produce a 30 g charge for fire assay’). In other cases, more explanation may be required, such as where there is coarse gold that has inherent sampling problems. Unusual commodities or mineralisation types (e.g. submarine nodules) may warrant disclosure of detailed information. The determination of mineralisation is based on observed alterations and lithological differences.



Rock Chip and RC samples are crushed through a RSD Boyd crusher to -2mm, then a <1kg split sample is pulverised via LM2 Ring Pulveriser to a nominal 85% passing -75µm.



A 200 g sub-sample is taken from the pulverised material for analysis. A 50 g charge weight is fused with litharge-based flux, cupelled and the prill dissolved in aqua regia. The gold tenor is then determined by AAS. Drilling techniques Drill type (e.g. core, reverse circulation, open‐hole hammer, rotary air blast, auger, Bangka, sonic, etc.) and details (e.g. core diameter, triple or standard tube, depth of diamond tails, face-sampling bit or other type, whether core is oriented and if so, by what method, etc.).





Reverse circulation drilling uses sampling hammer of nominal 127 to 140mm diameter.



Drill holes are inclined at -45⁰ to -60⁰ angles for optimal zone intersection. All RC drill collars are surveyed using Trimble R8 RTK GPS with downhole surveying every 30m using Reflex digital surveying instruments. Drill sample recovery Method of recording and assessing core and chip sample recoveries and results assessed.















The method of recording Rock Chip and RC chip sample data is to enter the relevant data onto a hand-held Motion F5te Tablet PC using a set of standard templates supplied by Maxwell Geoservices, Perth (Maxwell).



Reverse circulation sampling is good. RC chips are logged, weighed and captured to the database. RC sample recoveries are assessed by weighing 1m samples from the cyclone on a scale in the field and comparing with the theoretical volume contained in a 1m x 140mm diameter hole to calculate an estimated percentage sample recovery. Measures taken to maximise sample recovery and ensure representative nature of the samples.

















At the reverse circulation rig, sampling systems are routinely cleaned to minimise the opportunity for contamination and drilling methods are focused on sample quality. The measures taken to maximize RC sample recovery are through a cyclone and a 3-tier riffle splitter. Each 1m sample is passed twice through the splitter before sampling to ensure maximum homogenisation of each sample and to collect an unbiased representative sample to be assayed.



The reverse circulation rigs have auxiliary compressors and boosters to help maintain dry samples. Where wet samples are encountered, the reverse circulation drilling is discontinued. Whether a relationship exists between sample recovery and grade and whether sample bias may have occurred due to preferential loss/gain of fine/coarse material.



No relationship is seen to exist between RC sample recovery and grade, and no sample bias has occurred due to preferential loss/gain of any fine/coarse material due to the acceptable sample recoveries obtained by the drilling methods employed. Logging Whether core and chip samples have been geologically and geotechnically logged to a level of detail to support appropriate Mineral Resource estimation, mining studies and metallurgical studies.

















All RC drill samples and Rock Chip samples are fully logged according to observed lithology and alteration directly to a digital format on a Field Toughbook laptop logging system following procedures and using Cardinal geologic codes. Data is imported into Cardinal’s central database after validation in LogChief™.



Rock Chip samples are only relevant to early stage exploration and not suitable to support Mineral Resource estimation.



All RC chip geological logging is to a level of detail to support Mineral Resource estimation when required. Whether logging is qualitative or quantitative in nature. Core (or costean, channel, etc.) photography.





Logging is both quantitative and qualitative.



Both RC chips in trays and Rock Chip samples are photographed both in dry and wet form.



The rock outcrop from where the sample was obtained is photographed with co-ordinates taken; portions of each sample submitted are retained as reference material. The total length and percentage of the relevant intersections logged. All RC holes are logged in full and to the total length of each drill hole. Sub-sampling techniques and sample preparation If core, whether cut or sawn and whether quarter, half or all core taken. No core was drilled. If non-core, whether riffled, tube sampled, rotary split, etc. and whether sampled wet or dry.



RC samples are split using a three-tier riffle splitter. The majority of RC samples are dry. On occasions that wet samples are encountered, they are dried prior to splitting with a riffle splitter. For all sample types, the nature, quality and appropriateness of the sample preparation technique.





















Rock Chip samples are dried at 105°C for four hours and weighed. Samples are firstly Jaw Crushed and a second stage crushing is effected through a RSD Jaques crusher to a nominal -2 mm and then split to <1.0 kg. The reject sample is retained in the original bag and stored. The split is pulverised in a LM2 Ring Pulveriser to a nominal 85% passing 75µm and approximately 200 g sub-sample of the pulverised material is used for assay.



RC drill samples are sorted and dried in an oven for eight hours and weighed. They are then crushed to -2mm using a RSD Boyd crusher and a <1.0kg split is taken. The reject sample is retained in the original bag and stored. The split is pulverised in a LM2 to a nominal 85% passing 75µm and a 200g sub-sample is used for analysis.



All preparation equipment is flushed with barren material prior to commencement of the job. Quality control procedures adopted for all sub-sampling stages to maximise representivity of samples.





















Cardinal Resources has protocols that cover the sample preparation at the laboratories and the collection and assessment of data to ensure that accurate steps are used in producing representative samples for the analytical process. Key performance indices include:

Contamination index of 95% (that is at least 95% of blanks pass); failures can only be attributed to probable minor laboratory contamination.

Crushed Size index of 95% passing 2 mm (1:50 sample screened).

Grind Size index of 85% passing 75 microns (minimum 1:50 sample screened).

Check Samples returning at worst 20% precision at 90th percentile and bias of 5% or better. Crusher and pulveriser are flushed with barren material at the start of every batch. Measures taken to ensure that the sampling is representative of the in-situ material collected, including for instance results for field duplicate/second‐half sampling.















RC sampling is carried out in accordance with Cardinal protocols as per industry best practice. Quality control procedures adopted for all sub-sampling stages to maximize representativeness of samples is to insert commercial certified reference material (CRM) for standards and blanks every 20 samples.



The Laboratory assays duplicate samples of each sample batch (20%) so that representation of the samples can be checked. Field duplicates have been taken and analysis of results have shown the sampling to be representative.



The measures described above are not applicable for Rock Chip sampling. Whether sample sizes are appropriate to the grain size of the material being sampled.

















The approximately 1.5kg Rock Chip samples are considered appropriate for the mineralisation style.



Measures taken to ensure that the RC sampling is representative of the in-situ material collected are to take field duplicate samples every 20th sample. Approximately 3kg samples from the splitter are retained from each sample and stored at the company’s secured premises for possible re‐assay.



Results of field duplicates, standards and blanks are all evaluated to ensure that the results of each assay batch are acceptable for the RC drill samples. Quality of Assay data and laboratory tests The nature, quality and appropriateness of the assaying and laboratory procedures used and whether the technique is considered partial or total.











All samples are analysed for gold by lead collection fire assay of a 50 g charge with AAS finish; the assay charge is fused with the litharge-based flux, cupelled and prill dissolved in aqua regia and gold tenor determined by flame AAS.



The analytical method is considered appropriate for the mineralisation style and is of industry standards. The quality of the Fire Assaying and laboratory procedures are considered to be entirely appropriate for the rock samples submitted. For geophysical tools, spectrometers, handheld XRF instruments, etc., the parameters used in determining the analysis including instrument make and model, reading times, calibrations factors applied and their derivation, etc. No hand held geophysical tools are used.





Nature of quality control procedures adopted (e.g. standards, blanks, duplicates, external laboratory checks) and whether acceptable levels of accuracy (i.e. lack of bias) and precision have been established.

























No standards are used for Rock Chip samples.



Sample preparation checks for pulp fineness are carried out by the laboratory as part of their internal procedures to ensure the grind size of 85% passing 75µm is being attained. Laboratories’ QAQC involves the use of internal lab standards using certified reference material (CRM) and blanks.



Cardinal’s QAQC protocol is considered industry standard with CRMs submitted on a regular basis with routine samples. The CRMs having a range of values and blanks are inserted in the ratio of 1:20. Duplicates are taken at the riffle splitter every 20th sample. No duplicate samples are taken from core samples.



Pulps are submitted to a secondary laboratory for checks on accuracy and precision of the primary laboratory. Coarse rejects are submitted back to the primary laboratory to assess the adequacy of the sub-sampling process. Verification of sampling and assaying The verification of significant intersections by either independent or alternative company personnel.





Rock Chip sample results have been verified by alternative company personnel.



Significant intersections from RC samples have been verified by alternative company personnel. The use of twinned holes. None of the drill holes in this report are twinned. Documentation of primary data, data entry procedures, data verification, data storage (physical and electronic) protocols.



Primary data are captured on field tough book laptops using LogChief™ Software. The software has validation routines and data is then imported onto a secure central database. Discuss any adjustment to assay data. The primary data is always kept and is never replaced by adjusted or interpreted data. Location of data points Accuracy and quality of surveys used to locate drill holes (collar and down‐hole surveys), trenches, mine workings and other locations used in Mineral Resource estimation.





















Rock Chip sample locations are picked-up using hand-held GPS.



RC drill hole collar coordinates are surveyed using handheld Garmin GPSmap 62s GPS within ±3m accuracy.



All drill collars are accurately surveyed using Trimble R8 RTK GPS system within ±10mm of accuracy (X, Y, Z).



Coordinates are based on three control stations established at Namdini by Sahara Mining Services.



Downhole survey on RC drill holes is completed by using Reflex Ez-Shot survey instrument at regular 30 m intervals. Specification of the grid system used. Coordinate and azimuth are reported in UTM WGS84 Zone 30 North. Quality and adequacy of topographic control.



Topographic control at Ndongo was supplied by Southern Geoscience Consultants (Perth) using satellite imagery. Data spacing and distribution Data spacing for reporting of Exploration Results.











Rock Chip sampling involved collecting surface samples from areas of interest with visual gold mineralisation. Sampling has therefore not been completed on a regular grid.



The RC drilling was carried out on variably spaced fence lines (30m to 100m apart) with hole spacing of 50m along lines testing mineralisation to a vertical depth of approximately 200m and covering a strike length of 400m Whether the data spacing and distribution is sufficient to establish the degree of geological and grade continuity appropriate for the Mineral Resource and Ore Reserve estimation procedure(s) and classifications applied. Exploration is at the early stage, and as such RC and Rock Chip data spacing and distribution are insufficient to establish geological and grade continuity that are appropriate for reporting Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves. Orientation of data in relation to geological structure Whether sample compositing has been applied. No sample compositing has been applied. Whether the orientation of sampling achieves unbiased sampling of possible structures and the extent to which this is known, considering the deposit type.









Rock Chip sampling has been selectively conducted and RC drill holes are orientated to achieve intersection angles as close to perpendicular to the mineralisation as practicable based on ground magnetic modelling data. Some sampling bias may occur.



Systematic geological mapping and diamond drilling are required to determine the true orientation of dips and structures of the mineralisation. If the relationship between the drilling orientation and the orientation of key mineralised structures is considered to have introduced a sampling bias, this should be assessed and reported if material. No significant orientation-based sampling bias is known at this time.





Sample security The measures taken to ensure sample security.

























An independent Ghanaian security contractor is used to ensure sample security.



The field technicians and geologists ensure the rock chip samples are logged, prepared and stored under security until collected for delivery to the laboratories.



At the time of sample collection, a sign-off process between Cardinal and the laboratory delivery truck driver ensures that samples and paperwork correspond. The samples are then transported to the laboratory where they are receipted against the dispatch documents. The assay laboratories are responsible for the samples from the time of collection from Cardinal until final results are returned and checked by Cardinal Geologists.



Sample pulps and coarse rejects are retained by the laboratories and are shipped back to Cardinal after final results are returned where they are stored under security. Audits or reviews The results of any audits or reviews of sampling techniques and data.



Sampling techniques are of industry standards. Data is audited by Maxwell Geoservices (Perth), who have not made any other recommendations.

Section 2 – Reporting of Exploration Results

(Criteria listed in section 1 will also apply to this section where relevant)