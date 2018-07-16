Cleveland-Cliffs and Three Additional Stocks Under Scanner in the Metals & Minerals Space

Stock Research Monitor: BHP, CCJ, and CLD

www.wallstequities.com/registration

BHP Billiton

Last Friday, Melbourne, Australia headquartered BHP Billiton Ltd.'s stock declined 1.07%, to close the day at $49.12. A total volume of 1.98 million shares was traded. The Company's shares have advanced 4.96% in the previous three months and 27.12% over the past year. The stock is trading 6.79% above its 200-day moving average. Additionally, shares of BHP Billiton, which discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide, have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 47.27. Get the full research report on BHP for free by clicking below at:

www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=BHP

Cameco

Shares in Saskatoon, Canada headquartered Cameco Corp. rose slightly by 0.74%, finishing Friday's session at $10.96. The stock recorded a trading volume of 1.17 million shares. The Company's shares have gained 10.26% over the previous three months and 12.07% over the past year. The stock is trading above its 200-day moving averages by 10.67%. Furthermore, shares of Cameco, which produces and sells uranium worldwide, have an RSI of 43.53. Get access to our top-rated research, including the free report on CCJ at:

www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=CCJ

Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland, Ohio headquartered Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.'s stock finished 0.72% higher at $8.40 last Friday at the close. A total volume of 4.47 million shares was traded. The Company's shares have advanced 20.69% in the previous three months and 13.06% over the past year. The stock is trading above its 200-day moving average by 13.36%. Additionally, shares of Cleveland-Cliffs, which operates as an iron ore mining company in the US, have an RSI of 47.66.

On June 22nd, 2018, Cleveland-Cliffs said that it will be announcing its Q2 2018 financial results before the US market open on July 20th, 2018. The Company will host a conference call with securities analysts and institutional investors at 10:00 a.m. ET that same day to discuss its results. A live broadcast of a conference call on the Company's website.

On June 26th, 2018, research firm Macquarie initiated an 'Outperform' rating on the Company's stock. Click here to subscribe for a free membership which welcomes you with our report on CLF at:

www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=CLF

Cloud Peak Energy

Gillette, Wyoming headquartered Cloud Peak Energy Inc.'s shares ended the session 0.61% lower at $3.26. The stock recorded a trading volume of 291,600 shares. Shares of the Company have advanced 6.19% over the previous three months. The stock is trading 6.36% below its 50-day moving average. Moreover, shares of the Company, which produces coal in the Powder River Basin and the US, have an RSI of 38.84.

On July 12th, 2018, Cloud Peak Energy announced plans to release its financial results for Q2 and first six months of 2018 on July 26th, 2018, after the markets close. A conference call with management is scheduled at 5:00 p.m. ET that same day to review the results and current business conditions. A live webcast of the conference call will be available under "Investor Relations" section of the Company's website. Join our big investor community at Wall St. Equities today and get your free report on CLD at:

www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=CLD

SOURCE: Wall St. Equities