Free Technical Research on Gold Fields and Three More Gold Equities

Stock Research Monitor: AEM, LODE, and EGO

Ahead of today's trading session, WallStEquities.com scans Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. (NYSE: AEM), Comstock Mining Inc. (NYSE AMER: LODE), Eldorado Gold Corp. (NYSE: EGO), and Gold Fields Ltd. (NYSE: GFI). Gold companies engage in the exploration and production of gold from mines. Many times, they also explore for other metals, such as silver, copper, and zinc.

Agnico Eagle Mines

Last Friday at the close, shares in Toronto, Canada headquartered Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. ended 1.09% lower at $45.52. The stock recorded a trading volume of 992,832 shares. The Company's shares have advanced 1.47% in the previous three months and 4.16% over the past year. The stock is trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages by 2.10% and 3.20%, respectively. Furthermore, shares of the Company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland, have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 51.32.

On June 21st, 2018, Agnico Eagle Mines announced that it will release its Q2 2018 results on July 25th, 2018, after normal trading hours. Senior management will host a conference call on July 26th, 2018, at 11:00 a.m. EDT to discuss the Company's results. A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company's website.

Comstock Mining

Virginia City, Nevada headquartered Comstock Mining Inc.'s stock finished Friday's session 4.24% lower at $0.24 with a total trading volume of 221,571 shares. The stock is trading below their 50-day moving average by 19.20%. Shares of the Company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver in Nevada, have an RSI of 38.93.

Eldorado Gold

Shares in Vancouver, Canada headquartered Eldorado Gold Corp. ended the session 0.93% higher at $1.08 with a total trading volume of 2.56 million shares. The stock has gained 14.77% over the previous three months. The Company's shares are trading above their 50-day moving average by 1.73%. Moreover, shares of Eldorado Gold, which together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Turkey, Greece, Brazil, Serbia, Canada, and Romania, have an RSI of 55.69.

On July 11th, 2018, Eldorado Gold (EGO) announced the appointment of Philip Yee as Executive Vice President and CFO. Mr. Yee has extensive experience as a senior financial executive, having worked for a variety of organizations in the gold mining sector, including most recently as EVP and CFO at Kirkland Lake Gold since 2016, and SVP and CFO with Lake Shore Gold from 2013 to 2016. He will join EGO in September 2018.

Gold Fields

Sandton, South Africa-based Gold Fields Ltd.'s shares recorded a trading volume of 2.48 million shares. The stock closed 0.84% lower at $3.56. The Company's shares are trading 3.02% below their 50-day moving average. Additionally, shares of Gold Fields, which produces gold and holds gold reserves and resources in South Africa, Ghana, Australia, and Peru, have an RSI of 44.66.

On June 22nd, 2018, Gold Fields (GFI) announced that the Ghanaian Minister of Lands and Natural Resources has granted regulatory approval, the principal condition to closing the previously announced joint venture transaction between GFI and Asanko.

SOURCE: Wall St. Equities