Guyana Goldfields Inc. Announces New General Manager At Its Aurora Gold Mine

TORONTO, July 16, 2018 /CNW/ - Guyana Goldfields Inc. (TSX: GUY) (or "The Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Brennan Lang as the new General Manager of the Aurora Gold Mine in Guyana, South America effective at the end of July.

Mr. Lang replaces Mr. Tom Henderson, the outgoing General Manager, and the Company expresses their sincere gratitude for his service and dedication to the Aurora Mine during his tenure at the project.

Mr. Lang is a professional mining engineer with over 30 years diversified engineering, operations, and management experience at open pit and underground gold mines in Canada, United States, South America, and the Asia Pacific. He is a proven, hands-on leader with excellent intercultural competence and stakeholder management skills to advance mining projects in developing countries. Mr. Lang has held various General Manager and Mining Manager roles over his career and most notably that of Chatree Gold Mine in Thailand, Didipio Operations in Phillipines where he led the greenfields development and operation of a 3.5 million tons per annum gold and copper mine, and Khamkeut Saen Oudom Mine in Asia where he oversaw a large pre-strip campaign and developed the plan to commence underground operations. In addition, Mr. Lang was the Mining Manager for Hidden Valley Mine in Papua New Guinea, where he helped build a 250,000 ounce per year gold mine, and Tolukuma Mine in Papua New Guinea where he was responsible for coaching and mentoring of underground and surface operations foremen (expat and national), increasing production levels from the underground operation, and reducing unit costs, and improving grade delivered to the processing plant. Mr. Lang holds a M.A.Sc.and B.A.Sc. from the Department of Mining Engineering from the University of British Columbia.

Mr. Lang will be responsible for overseeing all operational activities, achieving production and cost objectives, managing employees and contractors, and maintaining the highest level of safety and environmental compliance.

Scott A. Caldwell, President & CEO, states, "On behalf of the Company, I am pleased to welcome Brennan to the team. His global experience as a professional mining engineer and track record in the mining industry will add strong technical expertise, particularly as we transition into the underground and commence development in the fourth quarter of 2018."

About Guyana Goldfields Inc.:

Guyana Goldfields Inc. is a Canadian based mid-tier gold producer primarily focused on the exploration, development and operation of gold deposits in Guyana, South America.

