Condor Gold plc Permitting Update: Technical Approval and Public Consultation Mina La India

LONDON, July 16, 2018 -- Condor Gold (AIM:CNR) (OTCQX:CNFGF) (TSX:COG) is pleased to announce that a Public Consultation was held in the village of La Cruz de La India on Friday 13 July 2018. The Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources in Nicaragua (“MARENA”) has completed a positive review of the additional technical studies provided by the Company following a site visit inspection on 13 March 2018. The Company received written notification from MARENA detailing the procedural requirements and the date for the Public Consultation. See announcements on 26 February 2018, 15 May 2018 and 6 July 2018.



Condor has submitted an Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (“ESIA”) to MARENA, which is part of an application for an Environmental Permit, to construct and operate a processing plant with capacity to process up to 2,800 tonnes per day (“tpd”) or one million tonnes per annum (“tpa”).

Mark Child, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Condor, commented:

“I am delighted that MARENA has completed a positive review of the Environmental and Social Impact Assessment, including amendments, and formally notified the Company to proceed to a Public Consultation last Friday. The turn out was high, a total of 499 people registered and attended the Public Consultation at which the technical, environment and social aspects of a new mine were presented and discussed in a transparent manner. During presentations of the Project to community groups and house-to-house visits the Company received over 600 applications for new jobs.

“I remain confident that Condor is close to receiving permitting approval for Mina La India, which is expected to produce approximately 80,000 oz gold per annum from a single open pit, represents a US$120 million investment and creates 1,000 new jobs. The next step is a review of the comments from the Public Consultation process by the Inter-Institutional Committee, followed by the grant of permits”.

Public Consultation

Following a positive review of the technical studies in the ESIA, Condor received written notification from MARENA detailing the procedural requirements and the date for the Public Consultation. The Company provided due notice of the Public Consultation by placing advertisements in the national newspapers and on the local radio stations. Condor’s social team conducted 287 individual house-to-house visits explaining the Project to villagers at La Cruz de La India and 3 nearby villages and handed out leaflets detailing the re-designed mine infrastructure and benefits of the mine. Furthermore, group meetings covered 411 people including landowners and artisanal miners. Banners advertising the Public Consultation were posted in the village a week prior to the Public Consultation.

The Public Consultation was attended by 499 people who voiced overwhelming support for a new mine. 600 people have registered for new jobs to work in the mine.

Condor is re-permitting an old mine, adjacent to a former mining community, in which 40.5% of households can be categorised as being in poverty. Noranda Mining produced an estimated 576,000 ounces of gold with a grade of 13.4 g/t gold over an 18-year period prior to the closure of the La India Mine in 1956. Since the closure of the mine, the village of La Cruz de La India has hit hard times. It is located in a hilly, dry corridor of Nicaragua with no alternative form of employment. An independent economic report produced in October 2017 by FUNIDES, a local economic study group, estimates the former mining town of La Cruz de La India has a 40.5% Multi-Dimensional Poverty Index (the index used by Santo et al. (2015) was used to measure the poverty of 17 Latin American countries and measures 5 wellbeing dimensions: living conditions, basic services, income, education and employment). The construction and operation of a new gold mine will significantly reduce poverty, as it will create 1,000 jobs; for every job in the mine there is an additional three to five times more indirect jobs providing services to the mine.

During the past 12 months, Condor has significantly increased and strengthened its social team. Contributions to the local community have increased significantly via the weekly distribution of 360 five-gallon drinking water containers and material contributions to local healthcare, education, sport, the elderly and artisanal miner projects.

The Company has listened to the concerns of the local community and redesigned the mine site infrastructure to avoid any resettlement.

The next step is a review of the comments from the Public Consultation process by the Inter-Institutional Committee, followed by the grant of permits.

Background

An amendment to the ESIA to progress the La India Project without the need for resettlement of the village of La Cruz de La India (the “Village”) has been submitted to MARENA (See RNS 28 February 2018). The main changes are a redesigned open pit, the relocation of the processing plant 1,200 meters from the Village, the possible elimination of the southern waste dump, the elimination of the road diversion in year three of production and the relocation of the explosives magazine. A five metre high berm is planned between the re-designed open pit and the Village to further reduce noise and dust pollution and provide a physical barrier. The mine site infrastructure requirements will be reduced by over 30% to approximately 500 hectares.

The La India open pit disclosed in the Pre-Feasibility Study (“PFS”) has an existing probable mineral reserve of 6.9 million tonnes (“Mt”) at 3.01 g/t gold for 675,000 oz gold, as set forth in the Technical Report (as defined below) that was prepared in accordance with Canadian National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (“NI 43-101”). Revised mine scheduling studies have been significantly advanced in recent months. Gold production is expected to be approximately 80,000 oz gold per annum. The Company does not expect that the changes to the La India Project as detailed in the amended ESIA will materially change the mineral reserves, mineral resources and the production rate disclosed in the Technical Report.

The amended ESIA describes a processing plant that will have a capacity of up to 2,800 tpd (1.0 million tpa). The amended ESIA continues to include processing of an additional 10,000 oz of gold p.a. sourced from artisanal miners through the main processing plant.

The Current Situation in Nicaragua

As a British company, Condor Gold believes in, and promotes, constructive dialogue for a peaceful resolution of the current political upheaval in Nicaragua. The Company's focus is to support its 70 direct and indirect employees, and their families, who have confirmed their desire to continue to work and maintain stability within their communities as much as possible. Condor has been operating in Nicaragua since 2006 and, as a responsible gold exploration and development company, continues to add value to the local communities and environment by generating sustainable socio-economic and environmental benefits. Despite the current political upheaval and civil disobedience in Nicaragua, Condor has held very constructive meetings in recent months with the key Ministries who are progressing Condor’s application for an Environmental Permit for a new mine at Mina La India.

The new mine would create approximately 1,000 jobs during the construction period with priority given to the local community. The upfront capital cost of approximately US$120 million would have a significant positive impact on the economy. The Government and local communities would benefit significantly from future royalties and taxes.

About Condor Gold plc:

Condor Gold plc was admitted to AIM on 31 May 2006. The Company is a gold exploration and development company with a focus on Central America.

Condor published a Pre-Feasibility Study (“PFS”) on its wholly owned La India Project in Nicaragua in December 2014, as summarized in the Technical Report (as defined below). The PFS details an open pit gold mineral reserve in the Probable category of 6.9 Mt at 3.0 g/t gold for 675,000 oz gold, producing 80,000 oz gold per annum for seven years. La India Project contains a mineral resource in the Indicated category of 9.6 Mt at 3.5 g/t for 1.08 million oz gold and a total mineral resource in the Inferred category of 8.5 Mt at 4.5 g/t for 1.23 million oz gold. The Indicated mineral resource is inclusive of the mineral reserve.

Disclaimer

Technical Information

Certain disclosure contained in this news release of a scientific or technical nature has been summarized or extracted from the technical report entitled “Technical Report on the La India Gold Project, Nicaragua, December 2014”, dated November 13, 2017 with an effective date of December 21, 2014 (the “Technical Report”), prepared in accordance with NI 43-101. The Technical Report was prepared by or under the supervision of Tim Lucks, Principal Consultant (Geology & Project Management), Gabor Bacsfalusi, Principal Consultant (Mining), Benjamin Parsons, Principal Consultant (Resource Geology), each of SRK Consulting (UK) Limited, and Neil Lincoln of Lycopodium Minerals Canada Ltd., each of whom is an independent Qualified Person as such term is defined in NI 43-101.

David Crawford, Chief Technical Officer of the Company and a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101, has approved the written disclosure in this press release.

