VANCOUVER, July 16, 2018 - Aben Resources Ltd. (TSX-V:ABN) (OTCQB:ABNAF) (Frankfurt:E2L2) (the “Company”) is pleased to provide the following progress update on its 2018 exploration and drilling program at its 23,000-hectare Forrest Kerr Gold Property located in British Columbia's Golden Triangle region. The first five holes drilled at the high grade North Boundary Zone have encountered mineralization and the drill core has been sent to the assay labs and final geochemical assays are pending. These holes have transected rock that has been strongly altered with quartz-sericite-pyrite with variable chlorite and strong calcite and hematite throughout. The pervasive nature of the alteration is evidence toward the strength of the hydrothermal system that operated through time in this part of the Property. Several fault and shear zones have been encountered in each hole, which have been interpreted and observed as the likely host to Au-Ag-Cu mineralization. This area of the Forrest Kerr Property hosts gold-silver-copper in rock and soil anomalies that span in excess of 2 km by 4 km and remain under-explored.

Golden Triangle, B.C., claims map:

http://www.abenresources.com/i/maps/ABN_Golden_Triangle_map.jpg

Select results from the 2017 holes include 6.7 grams per tonne (g/T) Au, 6.4 g/T Ag and 0.9% Cu over 10 meters, including 18.9 g/T Au, 16.6 g/T Ag and 2.2% Cu over 3.0 meters in hole FK17-04 which contributed to an average grade of 0.26 g/T Au over 387 meters. Hole FK17-05 returned 21.5 g/T Au, 28.5 g/T Ag and 3.1% Cu over 6 meters from the same zone at a slightly greater depth.

The Company’s President and CEO, Jim Pettit, stated: “Notable regional discoveries by Pretium, GT Gold, Garibaldi Resources and others have illustrated the significant discovery upside remaining in the district and we are confident in the potential at Forrest Kerr given the newly discovered and historic high-grade mineralization there as well as the numerous untested gold-in-soil anomalies present.”

Aben currently owns certain mineral tenures outright and has agreements in place with various third-parties whereby it has the exclusive right to a 100% interest in the 23,000-hectare property area.

Cornell McDowell, P.Geo., V.P. of Exploration of Aben Resources, has reviewed and approved the technical aspects of this news release and is the Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Aben Resources:

Aben Resources is a Canadian gold exploration company developing projects in British Columbia’s Golden Triangle, the Yukon, and Saskatchewan.

Aben Resources has approx. 81.5 million shares issued and outstanding with approx. $2.7 million in its treasury.

Aben Resources has approx. 81.5 million shares issued and outstanding with approx. $2.7 million in its treasury.

